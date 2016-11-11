Late surge carries Drake past UND 99-91

Conventional coaching wisdom may have called for a timeout. Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk elected to play on. Good decision.

Nicole Miller answered Dyer's basket with a quick 3-pointer in transition, cutting UND's lead to three. From there, the Bulldogs were able turn the corner—eventually taking a wild 99-91 win over the Hawks before 2,362 fans Friday at The Betty.

"We didn't have many timeouts left and we have really good seniors," said Baranczyk. "People may question my coaching but it's one thing when you know your team, what they need and where they're at."

That basket quieted the crowd and opened the door for Drake's late surge. And it was Miller again who hit the big shot, draining a 3-pointer with 2:41 to go to give Drake an 89-86 lead. The basket came with the Bulldogs in transition.

"It comes down to the defensive end of the floor," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "You have to play fundamental defense. Credit Drake for hitting some big shots. They took advantage of us when we didn't get back on defense."

Drake won 23 games last season and is picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference this season. The Bulldogs are led by preseason league MVP Lizzy Wendell, who finished with 34 points. Three other Drake players finished in double figures as the Bulldogs, who scored in transition and on well executed half-court plays, shot 52 percent.

UND was led by Dyer's 24 points. Leah Szabla added 21 and Lexi Klabo 12. UND shot 48 percent, including a 9-for-24 showing on 3-point attempts.

In a back-and-forth game, UND had Drake on the ropes midway through the fourth quarter but couldn't close the deal.

"We have to work on our transition defense," said Dyer. "We can't give up the momentum. We were having a good run and we let them get some easy baskets."

Both UND and Drake face challenging schedules early. The Bulldogs now prepare for road games at Creighton and Iowa State while UND hits the road today for a Sunday game at Texas Tech.

"We escaped with a win," said Baranczyk. "They're a tough team; a well-coached team and this environment is great. This was a great opener for us."

After its game at Texas Tech on Sunday, UND comes home to meet Iowa next Thursday.

"We have a short turn-around," said Brewster. "And we have to have that expectation that we can beat anyone we play."