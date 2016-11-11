UND allows depth to show in 98-48 win over Crown College

The Fighting Hawks didn't quite get there but displayed some youth and depth in an easy 98-48 win over Crown College in front of 2,207 fans at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"It was fun especially when we got up and let some of the other guys get in and have some fun," UND forward Drick Bernstine said. "The young guys got a chance to get some jitters out."

UND landed four players in double figures, led by Quinton Hooker with 17 points thanks to 9-for-11 shooting from the foul line.

Corey Baldwin added 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Conner Avants had 13 points and nine rebounds and Bernstine added 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

"The biggest thing was we got better as the game went on," UND coach Brian Jones said. "The new guys and younger returners got in a rhythm and contributed. We feel we have quality depth and we need to continue to develop those players seven through 10 in our lineup."

UND gave extensive playing time to true freshmen Billy Brown and Kienan Walter. Brown, in 22 minutes, had eight points. He made all six of his foul shots but missed all three 3-point attempts. Walter, in 19 minutes, was 4-for-6 from the field for nine points and nine rebounds.

"I see it every day in practice," Bernstine said. "Kienan competes hard and can shoot the ball. Billy also shoots it well and they continued to improve throughout the whole game."

UND led 47-22 at halftime and forced Crown College into 26 turnovers. The Storm was led by Josh Volness' nine points. No other player had more than six points.

Jones said he's pleased with the development of Brown and Walter.

"I think they're both really talented," he said. "They fit with what we do. Kienan has the ability to drive and make the open three. Nine points and nine rebounds is a pretty good stat line for a freshman in his first game."

Rookie walk-on Devon Pekas, a senior, stole the show late in the game and finished with seven points and four rebounds.

"Devon in practice has been shooting the lights out," Jones said. "He comes in and does a great job for a guy who was added to the team this fall. He'll help us as the year goes on. He's really smart. He knows his limitations and his strengths and he stays within that."

UND now hosts Mayville State on Tuesday night.