Thompson downs New Salem-Glen Ullin to win state 9-man football title

    By Greg DeVillers Today at 4:10 p.m.
    Thompson quarterback Calen Schwabe runs between New Salem-Glen Ullin defenders Bailey Morman, left, and Tanner Slag in the first half of their championship game Friday at the Dakota Bowl in Fargo. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald1 / 6
    Thompson defender Adam Ackerman tries to wrap up New Salem Glen Ullin quarterback Evan Henke in Friday's 9-man championship. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald2 / 6
    Thompson's Adam Diedrich stretches out a run as New Salem Glen Ullin's Garret Soupir defends. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald3 / 6
    Thompson Tommies players celebrate their 9-man state championship at the Fargodome Friday. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald4 / 6
    The Tommies walk off the field at the Fargodome after winning the 9-man championship in the Dakota Bowl. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald5 / 6
    The Tommies celebrate with their fans after winning their 9-man state championship Friday. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald6 / 6

    FARGO -- Thompson captured its first high school football championship here Friday, defeating New Salem-Glen Ullin 54-20 in the Dakota Bowl’s 9-man title game.

    The Tommies broke away from a 12-12 tie with two Calen Schwabe to Cole Sorby touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the first half. The first covered 9 yards on a fourth-and-two play and the second went for 52 yards.

    Schwabe and Sorby hooked for a 66-yard score to start the second half.

    Schwabe also rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and passed 11 yards to Collin Grotte for a score. Adam Diedrich capped the Tommies’ scoring with 5-, 53- and 30-yard runs in the second half.

    The top-ranked Tommies finished the season with a 12-0 record.

    Schwabe was named 9-man senior player of the year.

    Thompson 54,

    New Salem-GU 20

    Thompson 12 16 12 14--54

    N.Salem/GU 0 12 8 0--20

    T -- Calen Schwabe 83 run (pass failed)

    T -- Collin Grotte 11 pass from Schwabe (run failed)

    NSGU -- Evan Henke 1 run (pass failed)

    NSGU -- Henke 4 run (run failed)

    T -- Cole Sorby 10 pass from Schwabe (Brett Sutter-Hegg pass from Schwabe)

    T -- Sorby 52 pass from Schwabe (Marcus Hughes pass from Schwabe)

    T -- Sorby 66 pass from Schwabe (pass failed)

    T -- Adam Diedrich 5 run (run failed)

    NSGU -- Shane Forster 37 pass from Henke (Forster pass from Henke)

    T -- Diedrich 53 run (pass failed)

    T -- Diedrich 30 run (Trey Larimer run)

    Individual leaders

    RUSHING -- T: Adam Diedrich 28-233, Calen Schwabe 8-184, Trey Larimer 7-40, Cole Sorby 4-19; NS-GU: Evan Henke 12-40, Noah Thiel 4-28, Garret Soupir 4-8, Braden Zuroff 1-6

    PASSING -- T: Schwabe 7-13-1, 162 yards; NSGU: Henke 14-34-1, 207 yards; Tanner Slag 1-1-0, 6 yards

    RECEIVING -- T: Sorby 3-128, Collin Grotte 3-27, Marcus Hughes 1-7; NSGU: Shane Forster 7-117, Slag 2-47, Zuroff 2-19, Thiel 2-17, Chase Remboldt 1-7, Henke 1-6

