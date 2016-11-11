The Tommies broke away from a 12-12 tie with two Calen Schwabe to Cole Sorby touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the first half. The first covered 9 yards on a fourth-and-two play and the second went for 52 yards.

Schwabe and Sorby hooked for a 66-yard score to start the second half.

Schwabe also rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and passed 11 yards to Collin Grotte for a score. Adam Diedrich capped the Tommies’ scoring with 5-, 53- and 30-yard runs in the second half.

The top-ranked Tommies finished the season with a 12-0 record.

Schwabe was named 9-man senior player of the year.

Thompson 54,

New Salem-GU 20

Thompson 12 16 12 14--54

N.Salem/GU 0 12 8 0--20

T -- Calen Schwabe 83 run (pass failed)

T -- Collin Grotte 11 pass from Schwabe (run failed)

NSGU -- Evan Henke 1 run (pass failed)

NSGU -- Henke 4 run (run failed)

T -- Cole Sorby 10 pass from Schwabe (Brett Sutter-Hegg pass from Schwabe)

T -- Sorby 52 pass from Schwabe (Marcus Hughes pass from Schwabe)

T -- Sorby 66 pass from Schwabe (pass failed)

T -- Adam Diedrich 5 run (run failed)

NSGU -- Shane Forster 37 pass from Henke (Forster pass from Henke)

T -- Diedrich 53 run (pass failed)

T -- Diedrich 30 run (Trey Larimer run)

Individual leaders

RUSHING -- T: Adam Diedrich 28-233, Calen Schwabe 8-184, Trey Larimer 7-40, Cole Sorby 4-19; NS-GU: Evan Henke 12-40, Noah Thiel 4-28, Garret Soupir 4-8, Braden Zuroff 1-6

PASSING -- T: Schwabe 7-13-1, 162 yards; NSGU: Henke 14-34-1, 207 yards; Tanner Slag 1-1-0, 6 yards

RECEIVING -- T: Sorby 3-128, Collin Grotte 3-27, Marcus Hughes 1-7; NSGU: Shane Forster 7-117, Slag 2-47, Zuroff 2-19, Thiel 2-17, Chase Remboldt 1-7, Henke 1-6