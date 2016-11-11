Thompson downs New Salem-Glen Ullin to win state 9-man football title
FARGO -- Thompson captured its first high school football championship here Friday, defeating New Salem-Glen Ullin 54-20 in the Dakota Bowl’s 9-man title game.
The Tommies broke away from a 12-12 tie with two Calen Schwabe to Cole Sorby touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the first half. The first covered 9 yards on a fourth-and-two play and the second went for 52 yards.
Schwabe and Sorby hooked for a 66-yard score to start the second half.
Schwabe also rushed for an 83-yard touchdown and passed 11 yards to Collin Grotte for a score. Adam Diedrich capped the Tommies’ scoring with 5-, 53- and 30-yard runs in the second half.
The top-ranked Tommies finished the season with a 12-0 record.
Schwabe was named 9-man senior player of the year.
Thompson 54,
New Salem-GU 20
Thompson 12 16 12 14--54
N.Salem/GU 0 12 8 0--20
T -- Calen Schwabe 83 run (pass failed)
T -- Collin Grotte 11 pass from Schwabe (run failed)
NSGU -- Evan Henke 1 run (pass failed)
NSGU -- Henke 4 run (run failed)
T -- Cole Sorby 10 pass from Schwabe (Brett Sutter-Hegg pass from Schwabe)
T -- Sorby 52 pass from Schwabe (Marcus Hughes pass from Schwabe)
T -- Sorby 66 pass from Schwabe (pass failed)
T -- Adam Diedrich 5 run (run failed)
NSGU -- Shane Forster 37 pass from Henke (Forster pass from Henke)
T -- Diedrich 53 run (pass failed)
T -- Diedrich 30 run (Trey Larimer run)Individual leaders
RUSHING -- T: Adam Diedrich 28-233, Calen Schwabe 8-184, Trey Larimer 7-40, Cole Sorby 4-19; NS-GU: Evan Henke 12-40, Noah Thiel 4-28, Garret Soupir 4-8, Braden Zuroff 1-6
PASSING -- T: Schwabe 7-13-1, 162 yards; NSGU: Henke 14-34-1, 207 yards; Tanner Slag 1-1-0, 6 yards
RECEIVING -- T: Sorby 3-128, Collin Grotte 3-27, Marcus Hughes 1-7; NSGU: Shane Forster 7-117, Slag 2-47, Zuroff 2-19, Thiel 2-17, Chase Remboldt 1-7, Henke 1-6