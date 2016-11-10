Thursday's local scoreboard
Prep volleyball
Thursday's results
Region 5 championship
Center-Stanton 3, Shiloh Christian 1
Region 3 championship
LaMoure 3, Carrington 2
Region 1 championship
Kindred 3, Oak Grove 1
Region 7 championship
Hazen 3, Heart River 1
Region 6 championship
Minot Our Redeemer's 3, Rugby 0
N.D. Region 2
In Mayville, Thursday
Championship
Park River/F-L 25-20-25-25,
Finley-S/H-P 13-25-21-23
Park River/Fordville-Lankin (kills-blocks-service aces)—Amy Seim 0-0-2 (33 digs), Josie Markusen 0-0-1, Maris Miller 0-0-2, Bailey Beneda 6-1-0, Elaina Swartz 7-0-1 (28 digs), Jenna Zavalney 6-2-0 (41 assists), Gretchen Brummond 8-1-0, Taylor Dalbey 19-3-3, Hannah Gordon 5-1-0
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (kills-blocks-service aces)—Macey Satrom 0-0-1, Madison Christian 4-3-3, Cierra Jacobson 8-0-0 (29 digs), Rian Richards 0-1-0, Dacotah Bergstrom 1-0-1 (10 digs), Mikayla Koenig 8-1-0, Jana Mehus 9-0-2 (20 assists), Emily Hoffman 1-2-0, Zoie Breckheimer 1-0-3 (28 digs)
Third place
Drayton-V-E 25-25-19-25,
Thompson 17-21-25-17
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (kills-blocks-service aces)—Hailey Jackson 7-0-1 (16 digs), Amber Gemmill 1-0-0, Rachel Jonasson 1-0-1 (34 digs), Taylor Stegman 2-1-1, Sierra Jenson 6-0-1, Laiken Larson 14-2-1, Emily Swanson 3-1-2 (29 assists), Taylor Reilly 14-2-0
Thompson (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kaia Sorby (16 assists), Carrie Nistler 6-1-0, Jordyn Bohlman 0-0-1, Ashlyn Warcken 2-0-0, Allie Ivesdal 2-0-1 (21 digs), Izzy Shirek 1-1-0, Macy Jordheim 8-0-0, Erika Thorson 1-0-0, Taylor Zak 11-4-1 (18 digs), Kailen Dolleslager 8-0-1 (12 digs)
N.D. Region 4
In Devils Lake, Thursday
Championship
Langdon-E-M 25-25-25,
North Star 23-8-20
Langdon-Edmore-Munich (kills-blocks-service aces)—Callie Ronningen 14-2-6, Madi Hart 9-1-3 (12 digs), Sydney Ellingson 3-1-5, Jordyn Worley 9-0-2 (12 digs), Rachel Hill 1-1-0 (37 assists), Tara Hiller 5-2-0, Madi Pritchard 0-0-2
North Star (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kellie Huschle 4-1-2, Macey Kvilvang 11-5-1, Gabbie MIller 4-1-0, Madison Borstad (13 assists), Stephanie Miller (7 assists), Mya Halverson 1-0-1
Third place
Harvey-WC 25-9-25-25,
Dakota Prairie 16-25-23-14
Dakota Prairie (kills-blocks-service aces)—Carly Lippert 9-1-4, Paige Haakenson 5-1-x, Ashley Quam 6-x-x, Shaye Frederick x-4-x, Emma Poehls x-x-3 (19 assists), Erika McPherson (12 digs)
Harvey-Wells County (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kari Wolfe 13-x-2, Karlie Dockter 10-x-1 (10 digs), Rylee Heil 8-x-3, Jaye Fike 8-x-1, McKayla Jones 5-2-x, April Hagemeister x-x-2 (34 assists)
All-Region 4
Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Madi Hart, Jordyn Worley, Sydney Ellingson, Callie Ronningen, Rachel Hill; North Star—Macey Kvilvang, Peyton Halvorson, Gabi Miller, Kellie Huschle; Benson County—Kaylee Lybeck, Erin Jorgenson; Rolette-Wolford—Kinze Martinson; St. John—Mhaddie Poitra; Dunseith—McKenzie St. Claire; New Rockford-Sheyenne—Alecia Louters; Harvey-Wells County—Kari Wolfe.
Senior athlete of the year—Macey Kvilvang
Coach of the year—Rich Olson, Langdon-E-M
N.D. A East Region
At Wahpeton
Today
Loser-out round -- Devils Lake vs. West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Valley City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous match
Championship semifinals -- GF Red River vs. Fargo Davies, 6 p.m.; Fargo Shanley vs. Fargo Davies, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous match
Saturday
Loser-out, state-qualifier matches, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. A West Region
Thursday's quarterfinals
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary's 0
Bismarck High 3, Minot 0
Bismarck Legacy 3, Dickinson 0
Jamestown 3, Mandan 0
Minn. Class A tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Heritage Christian over Underwood 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton over Kimball Area 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
Caledonia over Cook County 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Mayer Lutheran 25-25-25,
Stephen-Argyle 17-13-17
Stephen-Argyle (kills-blocks-service aces) Abigail McGlynn 12-1-0, Deborah Haugen 6-2-0, Autumn Thompson 3-1-0, Savannah Riopelle (16 assists), Jules Efta (16 assists)
Mayer Lutheran—Madi Beck 10-0-4, Sophia Heuer 7-0-0, Madison Hucky 8-0-1 (28 assists)
Friday
Championship semifinals—Mayer Lutheran vs. Heritage Christian 1 p.m.; Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Caledonia 3 p.m.
Consolation semifinals—Stephen-Argyle vs. Underwood 1 p.m.; Kimball Area vs. Cook County 3 p.m.
Saturday
Fifth place, 9 a.m.
Third place, 11 a.m.
Championship, 1 p.m.
Minn. Class AA tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Kenyon-Wanamingo over Academy of Holy Angels 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Concordia Academy-Roseville over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 30-28
Maple Lake (No. 2) vs. Dilworth-G-F
Kasson-Mantorville over Hermantown 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Friday
Championship semifinals—Kenyon-Wananmingo vs. Concordia Academy-Roseville, 5 p.m.; Maple Lake vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Consolation semifinals—Academy of Holy Angels vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 5 p.m.; Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hermantown 7 p.m.
Saturday
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 3 p.m.
Prep football
N.D. 9-man playoffs
Today
Championship, Thompson vs. New Salem/Glen Ullin, Fargodome, noon
N.D. Class A playoffs
Today
Championship, Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, Fargodome, 9:10 a.m.
N.D. Class AA playoffs
Today
Championship, Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Kindred, 3 p.m., Fargodome
N.D. Class AAA
Today
Championship, Century vs. Bismarck, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.
Minn. 9-man playoffs
Today's quarterfinals
Edgerton-Ellsworth (10-1) vs. Grand Meadows (11-0), 7 p.m., Rochester; Stephen-Argyle (10-1) vs. Waubun (11-0), 7 p.m., Bemidji State; Fergus Falls Hillcrest (10-1) vs. Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran (11-0), 5 p.m., St. Cloud; Ely (10-0) vs. Cromwell-Wright (11-0), 7 p.m., Duluth
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Semifinals
Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m., and Nov. 18, 9 a.m.
Championship
Nov. 25, 10 a.m.
Minn. Class A playoffs
Quarterfinals
Today
Murray County Central (8-3) vs. Rutherford-Peterson (10-1), 7 p.m., New Prague; Minneapolis North (10-0) vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-3), 7 p.m., Richfield
Saturday
Mahnomen (10-1) vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (8-3), 6 p.m., Bemidji State; Braham (8-2) vs. Wabasso (10-1), 5 p.m., St. Cloud
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Semifinals
Nov. 19, 9 and 11:30 a.m.
Championship
Nov. 26, 10 a.m.
Minn. Class AA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Today
Barnesville (10-0) vs. Pillager (11-0), 7 p.m., Moorhead High; Norwood-Young America (7-3) vs. Maple River (9-2), 7 p.m., Shakopee; Royalton (9-1) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (9-1), 7 p.m., Brainerd
Saturday
Lakeview Cottonwood (9-2) vs. Caledonia (11-0), 11 a.m., Gustavus Adolphus College
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Semifinals
Nov. 17, 2 p.m., and Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Championship
Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Minn. Class AAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Today
Dilworth-G-F (10-1) vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (9-1), Alexandria
Saturday
Jackson County Central (10-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (10-0), 2 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus; St. Croix Lutheran (10-0) vs. Belle Plaine (9-2), 3 p.m., Lakeville North; Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (7-2) vs. Pierz (9-1), 1 p.m., Brainerd
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Semifinals
Nov. 19, 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Nov. 26, 1 p.m.
Minn. Class AAAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Today
South St. Paul (10-0) vs. Winona (9-1), East Ridge, 7 p.m.; Rocori-Cold Spring (8-3) vs. Orono (7-4), 8 p.m., St. Cloud; Fridley (8-2) vs. Marshall (10-0), 7 p.m., Burnsville; Cloquet (7-3) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-3), 7 p.m., Chisago Lakes
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Semifinals
Nov. 17, 4:30 p.m., and Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Nov. 25, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Thursday's result
UND 25-25-25,
NAU 18-22-22
North Dakota (kills-blocks-service aces)—Faith Dooley 14-1-0, Tamara Merseli 11-0-0 (13 digs), Chelsea Moser 11-1-0, Ashley Brueggeman 6-0-0, Sydney Griffin 4-2-1 (38 assists), Julia Kaczorowska 3-1-0, Tamika Brekke 0-0-1, Teo Tepavac 0-0-1 (15 digs), Alivia Fraase (18 digs)
Northern Arizona (kills-blocks-service aces)—Jacobsen 11-1-1, Jorgenson 6-1-0, Dorsey 5-3-2, Akin 5-4-0, Lofstedt 2-1-0, Barton 1-3-1 (27 assists, 12 digs), Lema 0-0-1, Anderson 0-0-1 (12 digs)
College football
Thursday's result
Duke 28, North Carolina 27