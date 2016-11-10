Thursday's local scoreboard

Region 3 championship

LaMoure 3, Carrington 2

Region 1 championship

Kindred 3, Oak Grove 1

Region 7 championship

Hazen 3, Heart River 1

Region 6 championship

Minot Our Redeemer's 3, Rugby 0

N.D. Region 2

In Mayville, Thursday

Championship

Park River/F-L 25-20-25-25,

Finley-S/H-P 13-25-21-23

Park River/Fordville-Lankin (kills-blocks-service aces)—Amy Seim 0-0-2 (33 digs), Josie Markusen 0-0-1, Maris Miller 0-0-2, Bailey Beneda 6-1-0, Elaina Swartz 7-0-1 (28 digs), Jenna Zavalney 6-2-0 (41 assists), Gretchen Brummond 8-1-0, Taylor Dalbey 19-3-3, Hannah Gordon 5-1-0

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (kills-blocks-service aces)—Macey Satrom 0-0-1, Madison Christian 4-3-3, Cierra Jacobson 8-0-0 (29 digs), Rian Richards 0-1-0, Dacotah Bergstrom 1-0-1 (10 digs), Mikayla Koenig 8-1-0, Jana Mehus 9-0-2 (20 assists), Emily Hoffman 1-2-0, Zoie Breckheimer 1-0-3 (28 digs)

Third place

Drayton-V-E 25-25-19-25,

Thompson 17-21-25-17

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (kills-blocks-service aces)—Hailey Jackson 7-0-1 (16 digs), Amber Gemmill 1-0-0, Rachel Jonasson 1-0-1 (34 digs), Taylor Stegman 2-1-1, Sierra Jenson 6-0-1, Laiken Larson 14-2-1, Emily Swanson 3-1-2 (29 assists), Taylor Reilly 14-2-0

Thompson (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kaia Sorby (16 assists), Carrie Nistler 6-1-0, Jordyn Bohlman 0-0-1, Ashlyn Warcken 2-0-0, Allie Ivesdal 2-0-1 (21 digs), Izzy Shirek 1-1-0, Macy Jordheim 8-0-0, Erika Thorson 1-0-0, Taylor Zak 11-4-1 (18 digs), Kailen Dolleslager 8-0-1 (12 digs)

N.D. Region 4

In Devils Lake, Thursday

Championship

Langdon-E-M 25-25-25,

North Star 23-8-20

Langdon-Edmore-Munich (kills-blocks-service aces)—Callie Ronningen 14-2-6, Madi Hart 9-1-3 (12 digs), Sydney Ellingson 3-1-5, Jordyn Worley 9-0-2 (12 digs), Rachel Hill 1-1-0 (37 assists), Tara Hiller 5-2-0, Madi Pritchard 0-0-2

North Star (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kellie Huschle 4-1-2, Macey Kvilvang 11-5-1, Gabbie MIller 4-1-0, Madison Borstad (13 assists), Stephanie Miller (7 assists), Mya Halverson 1-0-1

Third place

Harvey-WC 25-9-25-25,

Dakota Prairie 16-25-23-14

Dakota Prairie (kills-blocks-service aces)—Carly Lippert 9-1-4, Paige Haakenson 5-1-x, Ashley Quam 6-x-x, Shaye Frederick x-4-x, Emma Poehls x-x-3 (19 assists), Erika McPherson (12 digs)

Harvey-Wells County (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kari Wolfe 13-x-2, Karlie Dockter 10-x-1 (10 digs), Rylee Heil 8-x-3, Jaye Fike 8-x-1, McKayla Jones 5-2-x, April Hagemeister x-x-2 (34 assists)

All-Region 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich—Madi Hart, Jordyn Worley, Sydney Ellingson, Callie Ronningen, Rachel Hill; North Star—Macey Kvilvang, Peyton Halvorson, Gabi Miller, Kellie Huschle; Benson County—Kaylee Lybeck, Erin Jorgenson; Rolette-Wolford—Kinze Martinson; St. John—Mhaddie Poitra; Dunseith—McKenzie St. Claire; New Rockford-Sheyenne—Alecia Louters; Harvey-Wells County—Kari Wolfe.

Senior athlete of the year—Macey Kvilvang

Coach of the year—Rich Olson, Langdon-E-M

N.D. A East Region

At Wahpeton

Today

Loser-out round -- Devils Lake vs. West Fargo, 2 p.m.; Valley City vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Championship semifinals -- GF Red River vs. Fargo Davies, 6 p.m.; Fargo Shanley vs. Fargo Davies, 20 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Saturday

Loser-out, state-qualifier matches, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. A West Region

Thursday's quarterfinals

Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary's 0

Bismarck High 3, Minot 0

Bismarck Legacy 3, Dickinson 0

Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

Minn. Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Heritage Christian over Underwood 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton over Kimball Area 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Caledonia over Cook County 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Mayer Lutheran 25-25-25,

Stephen-Argyle 17-13-17

Stephen-Argyle (kills-blocks-service aces) Abigail McGlynn 12-1-0, Deborah Haugen 6-2-0, Autumn Thompson 3-1-0, Savannah Riopelle (16 assists), Jules Efta (16 assists)

Mayer Lutheran—Madi Beck 10-0-4, Sophia Heuer 7-0-0, Madison Hucky 8-0-1 (28 assists)

Friday

Championship semifinals—Mayer Lutheran vs. Heritage Christian 1 p.m.; Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Caledonia 3 p.m.

Consolation semifinals—Stephen-Argyle vs. Underwood 1 p.m.; Kimball Area vs. Cook County 3 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth place, 9 a.m.

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Kenyon-Wanamingo over Academy of Holy Angels 25-21, 25-12, 25-13

Concordia Academy-Roseville over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 30-28

Maple Lake (No. 2) vs. Dilworth-G-F

Kasson-Mantorville over Hermantown 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Friday

Championship semifinals—Kenyon-Wananmingo vs. Concordia Academy-Roseville, 5 p.m.; Maple Lake vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinals—Academy of Holy Angels vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 5 p.m.; Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hermantown 7 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Prep football

6

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Today

Championship, Thompson vs. New Salem/Glen Ullin, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Today

Championship, Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, Fargodome, 9:10 a.m.

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Today

Championship, Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Kindred, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA

Today

Championship, Century vs. Bismarck, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Minn. 9-man playoffs

Today's quarterfinals

Edgerton-Ellsworth (10-1) vs. Grand Meadows (11-0), 7 p.m., Rochester; Stephen-Argyle (10-1) vs. Waubun (11-0), 7 p.m., Bemidji State; Fergus Falls Hillcrest (10-1) vs. Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran (11-0), 5 p.m., St. Cloud; Ely (10-0) vs. Cromwell-Wright (11-0), 7 p.m., Duluth

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m., and Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 10 a.m.

Minn. Class A playoffs

Quarterfinals

Today

Murray County Central (8-3) vs. Rutherford-Peterson (10-1), 7 p.m., New Prague; Minneapolis North (10-0) vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-3), 7 p.m., Richfield

Saturday

Mahnomen (10-1) vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (8-3), 6 p.m., Bemidji State; Braham (8-2) vs. Wabasso (10-1), 5 p.m., St. Cloud

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 19, 9 and 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 26, 10 a.m.

Minn. Class AA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Today

Barnesville (10-0) vs. Pillager (11-0), 7 p.m., Moorhead High; Norwood-Young America (7-3) vs. Maple River (9-2), 7 p.m., Shakopee; Royalton (9-1) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (9-1), 7 p.m., Brainerd

Saturday

Lakeview Cottonwood (9-2) vs. Caledonia (11-0), 11 a.m., Gustavus Adolphus College

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 2 p.m., and Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Today

Dilworth-G-F (10-1) vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (9-1), Alexandria

Saturday

Jackson County Central (10-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (10-0), 2 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus; St. Croix Lutheran (10-0) vs. Belle Plaine (9-2), 3 p.m., Lakeville North; Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (7-2) vs. Pierz (9-1), 1 p.m., Brainerd

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 19, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AAAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Today

South St. Paul (10-0) vs. Winona (9-1), East Ridge, 7 p.m.; Rocori-Cold Spring (8-3) vs. Orono (7-4), 8 p.m., St. Cloud; Fridley (8-2) vs. Marshall (10-0), 7 p.m., Burnsville; Cloquet (7-3) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-3), 7 p.m., Chisago Lakes

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 4:30 p.m., and Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

6

Thursday's result

UND 25-25-25,

NAU 18-22-22

North Dakota (kills-blocks-service aces)—Faith Dooley 14-1-0, Tamara Merseli 11-0-0 (13 digs), Chelsea Moser 11-1-0, Ashley Brueggeman 6-0-0, Sydney Griffin 4-2-1 (38 assists), Julia Kaczorowska 3-1-0, Tamika Brekke 0-0-1, Teo Tepavac 0-0-1 (15 digs), Alivia Fraase (18 digs)

Northern Arizona (kills-blocks-service aces)—Jacobsen 11-1-1, Jorgenson 6-1-0, Dorsey 5-3-2, Akin 5-4-0, Lofstedt 2-1-0, Barton 1-3-1 (27 assists, 12 digs), Lema 0-0-1, Anderson 0-0-1 (12 digs)

College football

6

Thursday's result

Duke 28, North Carolina 27