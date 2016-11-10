Thursday's local clipboard

The Lumberjacks' home win streak was the second-longest in NCAA Division I.

Junior Faith Dooley hit .550 with a match-high 14 kills to lead UND. She was part of three UND players with double-digit kill totals. Tamara Merseli and Chelsea Moser each contributed 11 kills while Sydney Griffin finished with 38 assists.

UND (13-2 Big Sky, 22-9 overall) can win the Big Sky regular-season title outright Saturday at home against Northern Colorado. A UND on Saturday win would place the Big Sky postseason tournament at The Betty.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Park River/F-L wins Region 2

MAYVILLE, N.D.—Park River/Fordville-Lankin earned a berth in next week's North Dakota Class B high school volleyball tournament in Fargo by winning the Region 2 championship Thursday.

The Aggies beat defending champion Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 in the championship.

Taylor Dalbey had 19 kills, 3 blocks and 3 aces while setter Jenna Zavalney had a double double with 41 assists and 13 digs to lead Park River/Fordville-Lankin.

Setter Jena Mehus had 9 kills and 20 assists for Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page.

Briefly

Women's golf: UND women's golf coach Natalie Martinson has announced the signing of Detroit Lakes, Minn., golfer Abby Schramel. "We're excited to have a player of Abby's caliber join our program here at UND," Martinson said. "She has played a lot of competitive golf throughout her prep career and has the ability to contribute to our squad right away as a freshman." Schramel placed sixth with a 158 (+14) at the Minnesota Class AA state tournament this past season, helping the Lakers capture their fifth state title in the past six seasons.