PREP VOLLEYBALL: Park River/F-L earns state volleyball berth

The Aggies beat defending champion Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23 in the championship.

Taylor Dalbey had 19 kills and 3 blocks while setter Jenna Zavalney had a double double with 41 assists and 13 digs to lead Park River/Fordville-Lankin. Setter Jana Mehus had 9 kills and 20 assists for Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page.