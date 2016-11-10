The Cardinals swept North Star 25-23, 25-8, 25-20 in the championship. It was the third straight season the two teams met in the region final, with North Star winning in 2014 and the Cardinals the past two.

Callie Ronningen's 14 kills and six service aces led the offense for the Cardinals. Madi Hart and Jordyn Worley each had nine kills and shared team-high honors with 12 digs apiece. Rachel Hill had 37 assists.

Macey Kvilvang led North Star with 11 kills and five blocks. She was named region senior athlete of the year.