Pitino, Gophers moving on after last year's disappointments

Over the summer, teammates had talked a bit about the disappointment from their 23-loss season, the most losses by a Gophers men's basketball team since the program began in 1895.

But in the office of their coach, they talked more in depth about all the problems that compounded to yield an 8-23 season.

"We really dived into it," said junior captain Nate Mason.

For months after last season ended, the Gophers were repeatedly reminded of that dreadful season. Only the 1986-87 team matched the 16 conference losses that the Gophers had last season.

So in his office, Pitino wanted to address that before this season began.

"I said, 'Last year, as hard as it was, that is a learning experience,'" Pitino said. "Sometimes you learn more from losing than you do from winning. I learned a lot, the staff learned a lot, the players learned a lot."

And then?

"And then we said, we're moving on," Pitino said. "We've closed the book on that and are fired up for this year. ... Book has been closed. We closed it, burnt it, threw it away, got rid of it."

Sparked now by three freshmen, two transfers and the return of their top two scorers, Pitino and the Gophers are hopeful meaningful improvement will come this season, which begins Friday night at Williams Arena with a visit from Louisiana Lafayette.

Still, though, it's a team that hasn't forgotten about last season's nightmare.

"They've gotten beaten up," Pitino said. "I'm not saying it's right or wrong, but that's what happens when you don't win. That's sports. It's been important for us to talk to the team about (and to) move on. Last year has nothing to do with this year. We have five new faces, and we had a young team last year. Any time you lose, you could take it one way or the other. For us, take it as a learning experience. And I think they have."

Even the freshmen and transfers who weren't on last season's team have heard plenty about the harsh season the Gophers went through, which included a span of 14 straight losses.

"I hear it from everybody," Akeem Springs said of last season even though, as a graduate transfer, he wasn't even on campus a year ago. "You guys do a great job of telling us. I hear a lot about it. I hear a lot about the struggles they faced, but I also hear about the bright spots they had last year.

"Going through a year like last year is going to do one of two things. It's either going to break you or it's going to make you be better. If you look at the games they lost last year, it's just a maturity thing. It's just a few more stops thing. ... (Coaches) are really emphasizing how important it is to win and how important it is to get the respect back for the program."

In listing reasons for confidence this season, Pitino points to freshmen Amir Coffey and Eric Curry, who both impressed in the Gophers' exhibition win earlier this month.

And he points to transfers Reggie Lynch, an Edina native, and Springs, who was named a captain even in his first year with the Gophers.

"Hopefully the returners are extremely confident as well as the new recruits, and Reggie and Akeem can instill some confidence as well," Pitino said. "It'll be a much more complete team, so hopefully we'll have that."

The Gophers' season opener begins a stretch of six straight home games, and 12 of their first 14 games are at home, offering a chance to ease into the schedule.

Finally, eight months after last season's debacle ended, the Gophers are setting out to show improvement.

"Last year was very, very difficult for everybody," Pitino said recently. "For those returners, they've got pride. They want to hopefully show people what we're all about. But you can't do that until the season starts. They've been bought in and really eager to change the perception of this basketball program. That's something they haven't run from. They've taken ownership of it, and they're excited about it."