Washington's backup center has been on the field just 25 plays this season, all blocking assignments on the Redskins' kicking unit.

Humbled but happy to be employed is the former Vikings All Pro who started 80 of 97 games for Minnesota from 2008-2014 before consecutive back surgeries in 2015 derailed his career and Joe Berger eventually seized his job.

So Sullivan waits for an opportunity behind Redskins starter Spencer Long, knowing it could come Sunday when he suits up against his former team at FedEx Field in a clash of NFC playoff contenders.

"If you're wearing pads on Sunday you're one play away from going into a game so I'm backing up preparing as if to play," Sullivan said in a telephone interview. "I think it's exciting. Both teams are in a position to make a move. We're coming off a bye trying to set ourselves up for a strong second half. I'll have to leave all the other emotions aside."

Sullivan kept a stiff upper lip with pent-up emotions about "how it all went down" Aug. 29 when the Vikings cut him after not being able to trade him — and just hours after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending injury at practice.

"I don't want to take focus off the Redskins and Vikings this week," he said. "That point in time much is such a blur. I felt terrible for Teddy. I hope his recovery is going well. I wouldn't wish that on anybody. But Teddy's such a great guy. He didn't deserve that."

Sullivan was due $5.4 million from the Vikings this year. Berger, a versatile 12-year veteran, eventually signed a $2.1 million contract a week after winning the preseason competition at center.

A month passed before Washington called Sullivan after center Kory Lichtensteiger was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. Sullivan took a monster pay cut to sign a one-year deal for $885,000 on Sept. 27, when he hopped a flight from the Twin Cities to northern Virginia and settled into Act II of his career.

"It was frustrating because I definitely wanted to get back in," he said. "I fought to stay in shape and when the opportunity presented itself I capitalized on getting on a roster. I never lost faith. There's no harm in waiting for the right situation to come along."

That means practicing on the scout team, sparse duty on special teams and this week providing intelligence reports on the Vikings' offense, which has shifted tectonically since Sullivan left — no Bridgewater, no Adrian Peterson and no Norv Turner.

"It's the first time I ever stepped foot in a building other than the Vikings'," Sullivan said. "The offensive line room is great (in Washington). We get along great. It's a close-knit group and a close-knit team."

Sullivan lauded Washington's second-year offensive line coach Bill Callahan and the unit's performance.

The Redskins are fourth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 410 yards per game. And they are tied with Dallas and Oakland for having allowed the fewest sacks (11) in the league.

Sullivan has not played an offensive snap since Dec. 28, 2014. He tried training through a herniated disc the following offseason but was forced to have surgery days before the 2015 season opener. Sullivan suffered a setback lifting weights a month later and was out for the season.

"He loves the game of football," said Vikings right guard Brandon Fusco. "I'm just happy he's somewhere. I'm sure he's enjoying it in Washington."

A 2008 sixth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, Sullivan succeeded six-time Pro Bowl center Matt Birk at center the following year and ranks fourth all time among Vikings centers with 93 regular-season starts.

His community service work, particularly with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, earned Sullivan 2013 Vikings Man of the Year honors.

Sullivan's wife, son and the family dogs have settled with him in a townhouse near the Redskins facility in Ashburn, Va. The 31-year-old will be a free agent after the season.

Sullivan is running out of time to prove he can be a viable starter again in the NFL. But he is not running out of confidence that there will be an Act III.

"My career is nowhere near being over because I want to keep playing," he said. "I've got seven years' worth of tape to show that I can. I'm getting older, obviously, but just being on a roster right now and being out there practicing physically every day healthy shows I can be part of a team.

"I was waiting for a shot to get on a roster. Now I'm waiting for an opportunity to play."

