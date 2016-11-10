Vikings' Zimmer frustrated with injured Sharrif Floyd

"We didn't think it would be this long, to be honest with you," Zimmer said. "We didn't think it was going to be, like, six years worth of hurt."

Zimmer said Floyd was away from the team to rehab his knee, but the coach does not know when he might be able to return to practice. He didn't say where Floyd had gone.

Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday were nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) and cornerbacks Captain Munnerlyn and Marcus Sherels, both of whom have ankle injuries. Munnerlyn was able to do some running on the side.

Limited in practice were receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) and offensive lineman Zac Kerin (hand). The Vikings will practice again Friday in preparation for Sunday's game at Washington.

Floyd, a four-year veteran, was a starter the past two season but had injury problems. That included having arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 on his left knee.

The right knee has been an issue this year. Floyd was in for 25 plays in the opener but reinjured the knee.

In May, the Vikings picked up Floyd's 2017 contract option for $6.757 million. It is guaranteed only in the event of injury, meaning Minnesota could waive him in March and have no further obligation if he is deemed healthy then.

For now, Zimmer was asked what Floyd needs to show him.

"He's got to get on the field first," Zimmer said.

Hickey released

The Vikings released offensive tackle Sean Hickey on Thursday to make room on the practice squad for tight end MyCole Pruitt.

Pruitt was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday when quarterback Taylor Heinicke was placed on the 53-man roster after being on the reserve non-football injury list. Pruitt cleared waivers Wednesday, and agreed to return to Minnesota on the practice squad.

Hickey was undrafted in 2015 out of Syracuse. He was in training camp with the Vikings before being waived. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 27.

The Vikings picked up Pruitt in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He caught 10 passes for 89 yards as a rookie and has one catch for seven yards in two games this season.

