Twins value pitcher Santana's consistency, durability

"He's a guy that had such a strong year for the Twins last year," new chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said this week. "We'll always be open to different avenues and we're always going to be open to listening when teams call on different players."

How closely they were listening when the veteran right-hander's name was raised remains an open question. As interim general manager at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Rob Antony didn't seem particularly motivated, rival executives said, to get Santana off the books.

Set to turn 34 next month, Santana is due $13.5 million in each of the next two seasons. There's also a $1 million buyout on a club option for 2019, but that $28 million obligation isn't much richer than the $17.2 million qualifying offer Hellickson is expected to reject to pitch next season for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Then again, Santana passed through revocable waivers without any club claiming him in August. That would indicate the Twins might have to send along some money, as they did in the deal that shipped Ricky Nolasco to the Los Angeles Angels, just to move their Opening Day starter.

Multiple executives at this week's GM meetings said the Twins didn't seem to be aggressively marketing Santana, who posted a 2.41 earned-run average and 12 quality starts over his final 18 outings. Overall, Santana's 3.38 ERA in 2016 ranked 10th in the American League.

Reaching 30 starts for the eighth time in his career, Santana finished 7-11 despite the sixth-lowest ERA by any qualifying Twins pitcher in the past 24 seasons, since 1993. Remove Santana from the equation, and the Twins' league-worst ERA from last season jumps by nearly a quarter of a run, from 5.08 to 5.32.

"I think we look at him as the anchor of our starting rotation and certainly something we want to build around," Twins GM Thad Levine said. "We're not looking to subtract from that group of players, but we're also open to teams biting. That goes for any player."

With just five players under contract for next season at a combined $62.2 million, the Twins don't seem to be looking to unload salary just for the sake of dumping money.

"I have not gotten that sense," an American League executive said. "My sense is they are a rebuilding team that is looking to add talent to their roster wherever they can."

Beyond Santana, the Twins have a starting rotation that currently includes arbitration-eligible Hector Santiago ($8.6 million projection) and Kyle Gibson ($3.5 million), along with Phil Hughes, who is still due $39.6 million over the next three years as he recovers from July surgery to address thoracic-outlet syndrome in this throwing shoulder.

As things stand, some combination of pre-arbitration right-handers Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey and Trevor May could fill out the rotation, depending on Hughes' readiness for the start of next season.

"We're tasked right now with the challenge of building this franchise for the future," Levine aid. "We think (Santana) is one of the most attractive pitchers that could be in consideration, but we view him as the No. 1 starter on our team. That's an area we're trying to build, not subtract from."

Aside from one season (2014) with the Atlanta Braves, Santana has spent his entire 12-season career in the majors toiling in the hitter-friendly American League. In that span, just seven pitchers have worked more innings than Santana (2,172), and his 25.3 wins above replacement (per Fangraphs.com) ranks 33rd among 549 qualifying pitchers.

"His history of success in the American League is significant," Levine said. "He's been consistent over his career. It's not something we take lightly."

Then again, Santana's 4.11 career ERA ranks 60th out of 109 starters with at least 1,000 innings since 2005, and his fielding-independent mark of 4.23 ranks 71st, placing him directly between Bud Norris and Edwin Jackson.

"He's not a $13.5 million pitcher," a rival executive said of Santana. "What's he worth? Maybe half that. In this market, he's probably an $8 million to $10 million guy. Teams know him. He's been around. There's a lot of mileage on that arm. He can pitch meaningful innings for you, but he's not a dominant guy."

