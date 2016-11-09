Dickinson hoops recruits sign with in-state NDSU, UND

On the first day of the NCAA early signing period, Dickinson High seniors Jordan Meidinger and Aanen Moody filled out their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday in the school's main gymnasium. Meidinger is off to Fargo and North Dakota State next year, while Moody will be just up the road in Grand Forks at the University of North Dakota.

"A lot of people when they sign with UND or NDSU in the state of North Dakota, they're happy they get to go to NDSU or UND," said Midgets boys basketball coach Dan Glasser, "and I think the tables have kind of turned in this situation. I think NDSU and UND are happy that they got them."

Meidinger, a 7-foot center, averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds last season for the Midgets. He verbally committed to the NDSU before his junior year and said he was anxious to sign his name to make it official.

"It makes me very happy and excited to be signing it, especially because I did commit so far ahead," he said, wearing a charging Bison logo across his chest. "I think it's the right choice and I will be looking forward to the future."

Despite going to different universities, the two players will still see plenty of one another over the next several years.

Starting this season, UND and NDSU will conduct a home-and-home series in each of the next four years.

Those future meetings could potentially be for more than just bragging rights, though.

UND, a current member of the Big Sky Conference, has reportedly been in discussions to join the Summit League, the conference that the Bison call home. At some point, it's possible Moody and Meidinger could be battling for standings within the league.

"It'll be fun to see him on the court, but unfortunately it won't be on my team," said Moody, sporting the interlocking ND crest on his pullover.

Moody, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged a Class A-leading 33 points per game a year ago, committed to the Fighting Hawks in July. He saw Wednesday's signing as just one more step on the road of where he, Meidinger and their Midgets teammates hope to go.

"It's just another weight to take off my shoulders," Moody said, "and now it's all about minimizing the distractions we have to win that state title. I don't think anybody would have a better chance at doing that than us."

As excited as they are for their futures in college, both Meidinger and Moody spoke of the importance of being leaders and hard workers in their senior seasons. Expectations are high, and the Midgets would like nothing more than to deliver the school its third boys basketball state championship, and first since 2007.

"I think we're lucky. We got arguably the best offensive player in the state and best defensive player in the state, and they're both going to be Midgets one more year," Glasser said. "I think whatever goals they set, they can reach."

Moody added: "Me and Jordan, we have to lead by example, do everything the right way so other people can follow in our paths. I think we've been doing a good job of that so far, and if we can continue that into the season, I don't think there's another team that will be able to beat us."