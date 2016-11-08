Vikings vets want to head off season slide

Greenway, 33, is Minnesota's third-oldest starter and one of four captains. Newman, 38, is the oldest starter and player.

"I think it's an important time for our leadership to identify that it's a week-to-week business," Greenway said. "I think it's never more evident when you're winning multiple games in a row and you're losing multiple games in a row, because you can't get yourself too far up or down in this business. Everybody is just too good for that."

The Vikings (5-3) lead the NFC North by a half game over the Lions but have fallen considerably since a 5-0 start. After being dominated in losses of 21-10 at Philadelphia and 20-10 at Chicago, they suffered a shocking, 22-16 overtime loss to Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Greenway said veterans need to get the team focused on next Sunday's game at Washington (4-3-1). "It's a one-week business," he said.

Newman said the Vikings must quickly shake off their first loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions tied the score 16-16 on a 58-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, then took the opening kick in overtime and drove for the winning touchdown.

"It's too early to say this is like a heartbreaking loss, for the simple fact that we have eight games left," Newman said. "Now, we can't win every game at home, but we still have a chance to do what we want to do this season. You've got to understand that all is not lost. You've got to right the ship and do it."

Greenway and Newman are doing extra to help that happen. After being in for just seven snaps in a two-game stretch early last month, Greenway has played 84 the past two games, including 50 against the Lions when Eric Kendricks was out with a concussion.

There has been talk about trying to limit Newman's snaps, but he played 60 against Detroit, his most since Week 2, because he also played nickel back after an ankle injury to Captain Munnerlyn.

"It's no more talking about it," Newman said. "Now, we've got to put the actions into it."

Newman was so determined to put last weekend's loss behind him that he made a point of not watching film of Detroit's final two possessions. Had he watched, Newman would have seen again a number of breakdowns by Minnesota, ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense.

"It's over," Newman said. "We've got to get back to the drawing board. Whatever the coaches tell us we need to work on, we'll work on this week and move forward."

Greenway took a different view of the film, saying it was a "time to go in and reflect" what went wrong. It hasn't taken long, though, for Greenway to put the defeat in his rear-view mirror.

"In the NFL, your success is completely derived from your ability to bounce back," he said. "... You're never judged on one game, that's the beauty of it. At the same time, you've got to win games. But our success moving forward is all going to be in regard to our ability to move forward."

