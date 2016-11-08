From his defensive end position, Gryskiewicz is one of the leaders on a Storm defense that is plus-27 in takeaways while allowing an average of 17.9 points a game. That defense will be challenged by unbeaten Waubun (11-0) and its 40.8 scoring average. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Bemidji in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota 9-man state playoffs. Waubun beat Stephen-Argyle 35-0 in an earlier meeting this season.

"Defense is Tom's strength,'' S-A coach Ethan Marquis said. "It's been an odd year for turnovers, an abnormally high number that is very favorable for us. And he's a big part of making that happen.''

Gryskiewicz is tied for third on the team with 41 tackles (32 solos). Where he stands out is on big plays. He has eight tackles for losses leads the team in forced fumbles (four) and in fumble recoveries (six).

Those numbers are unknown to Gryskiewicz.

"I don't care about the stats,'' he said. "My job is to find the ball carrier and tackle him. It's always nice to get a tackle in the backfield. But as long as (opponents) aren't getting in the end zone, that's all you can ask for.

"Our coaches really stress getting to the football, that you never know what will happen when you get there.''

Gryskiewicz has been a disruptive force despite giving up size to offensive linemen opposite him in most games. "Being smaller, I can use my speed to slip between linemen,'' Gryskiewicz said. And I'm out on the edge at my position, so I'm the the first one to the ball on a lot of plays.''

At 6 feet and 185 pounds, Gryskiewicz isn't a big lineman.

"Many times, he's out-sized,'' Marquis said. "But Tom is very quick and very aware of situations. You have to be tough to play out on the edge where he's at, and he's played it very well.

"Luck is a part of turnovers. Tom also has the awareness to see the ball in front of him and he gets to it. The more guys you have at the point of attack, the more opportunities there are to make something happen. And these guys get to the ball.''

Just as there is balance in the S-A offensive backfield, with five players rushing for more than 300 yards, but none with as many as 900, so is there depth in the defensive playmaking.

Isaac Mills paces the defense with 10 tackles for losses and three sacks while recovering three fumbles. Zach Fincher has 7.5 tackles for losses. Joachim Kazmierczak has seven tackles for losses along with an interception and a fumble recovery. Chris McGlynn and Stoene Spilde both have three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

In all, the 10-1 Storm have recovered 32 fumbles and intercepted nine passes. Fourteen players have recovered at least one fumble; five players have at least one interception.

"There have been several times where turnovers have allowed us to get possession, go down, score and seal wins,'' Gryskiewicz said.

"Turnovers are a big part of our game. They're big momentum swings. They've been huge for us.''

Minn. 9-man quarterfinals

Stephen-Argyle vs. Waubun

7 p.m. Friday, Bemidji State

Stephen-Argyle

Coach: Ethan Marquis.

Record: 10-1.

How the Storm got here: Stephen-Argyle was the No. 1 seed in Section 8. In the section playoffs, the Storm beat Northern Freeze 33-12, Warren-A-O 54-28 and, in the championship, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41-22 to claim its second straight section title.

Offensive average: 38.0 ppg.

Defensive average: 17.9 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Kyler Szczepanski 157-869, Joston Hoeper 90-558, Stoene Spilde 67-485, Tom Gryskiewicz 47-434, Chris McGlynn 64-325.

Passing leader: McGlynn 43-85-2, 779 yards, 12 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Wyatt Neuschwander 17-316, Spilde 9-203, Sandler Hanson 6-141, Gryskiewicz 4-52.

Waubun

Coach: Paul Clark.

Record: 11-0.

How the Bombers got here: Waubun was the No. 1 seed in Section 6. In the section playoffs, the Bombers beat Cass Lake-Bena 34-8, Ada-Borup-47-6 and, in the final, rallied from a 28-12 second-half deficit to beat previously unbeaten Nevis 32-28.

Offensive average: 40.8 ppg.

Defensive average: 9.9 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Peyton Syverson 155-1,243, Mason Bartos 133-1,197, Parker Syverson 48-381, Dayton Makey 38-322, Tanner Lefebvre 39-304.

Passing leaders: Peyton Syverson 44-75-3, 540 yards, 3 TDs; Parker Syverson 11-19-0, 187 yards, 4 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Makey 19-282, Sam Rothschadl 15-219, Peyton Syverson 6-95.