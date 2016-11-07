Red River takes top seed into East Region tournament

Yet that inexperienced crew at the net is a big reason why Red River is 21-7 and the No. 1 seed in the East Region tournament. Red River hosts No. 8 Devils Lake (11-19) in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal match today, with the tournament continuing Friday and Saturday in Fargo.

"We have good (hitting) balance,'' Red River coach Carolyn Olson said. "If we get two or three hitters playing well on a given night, we can be successful. And that's happened pretty often.''

Steffen leads the offense with 378 kills. Four others have 150 or more kills, Hanna Schreiner (225), Maddie Anderson (197), Kendra Bohm (157) and Alexis Brown (150).

Of that group, other than Steffen, Schreiner with 96 kills and Bohm with 88 were the top returners at the net. Anderson didn't play varsity ball until this season and Brown wasn't a rotation regular last season.

"Did we expect all of them to excel like they have? Not necessarily,'' Olson said. "But they worked hard at their games.

"Having that many girls contributing makes it difficult for defenses to decide who to concentrate on. The hot hand varies from night to night. We always have kids who have shown they can step up. They all bring strengths to the team.''

The different hitters bring different looks. Steffen is a combination of power and control. Brown's strength is her quick hitting ability. Anderson and Schreiner are power hitters. Bohm, like Steffen, has versatility in her attacking skills.

The result has been a hitting corps whose depth was a question mark at the beginning of the season leading the Riders to the region's No. 1 seed.

"It's a strength now,'' Olson said.

Moe wins world title

After 17 seasons as Grand Forks Red River's wrestling coach, Bruce Moe resigned from the position this summer. The 59-year-old is still making an impact in the sport, however.

Recently, Moe won his division at the Veterans World Championships. Moe took first place in the age 54-60, 176-pound division in freestyle while finishing second in Greco-Roman. The freestyle tournament was held in Poland and the Greco-Roman in Sweden.

"This is the first time I've won,'' Moe said. "For guys my age, (wrestling) is a reason to keep working out and staying healthy. But it felt really good to win. It took a long time to get to the top. After all the work, it felt really good.''

Moe had been a placer in both divisions in each of the last four years. His second this year was the third time Moe was runner-up before winning the freestyle title.

"I'm getting on the older end of my age group,'' Moe said. "In high school, kids tend to do well as seniors after they've gained experience. But you want to be on the younger end when you're in veterans tournaments. I've been close before. I had a really good tournament this time.''

Red River's new coach this season will be Jason Trainer.