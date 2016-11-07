UND soccer coach will not have contract renewed next season
UND announced Monday that Fighting Hawks soccer coach Matt Kellogg will not have his contract renewed.
The school's athletic director, Brian Faison, said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Kellogg recently completed his fourth season as head coach at UND and had an overall record of 9-57-6.
Prior to arriving at North Dakota, Kellogg spent the previous three years as head women's soccer coach at Ferris State University.
Before that, he served as assistant women's soccer coach and recruiting coordinator at Morehead (Ky.) State University and the University of Kentucky.