Fighting Hawks down UMC, set for regular season

All things considered, UND coach Travis Brewster liked what he saw from a team that went 19-14 last season and graduated three players.

"The biggest thing we saw was a team that plays for each other," said Brewster. "We obviously have things we need to clean up but I was encouraged with how hard we played."

And junior college transfer guard Chastity Franklin was playing as hard as any player as the 5-foot-4 junior from St. Louis, Mo., finished with a double-double—10 points and 11 rebounds.

"She was a tremendous rebounder when we watched her play," said Brewster of the transfer from Johnson County Community College. "We knew she had that capability."

UND placed five players in double figures. Leah Szabla, Makailah Dyer and Bailey Strand all finished with 12 points, while Fallyn Freije and Franklin finished with 10 each.

UND pushed the pace, something the Fighting Hawks have done the past few seasons. UND's uptempo style resulted in 63 percent shooting (12-of-19) in the first quarter, which ended with the Hawks up 28-7.

UMC, which does not have a senior on its roster, was led by Isieoma Odor, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Drake beat UND 73-63 last season in Des Moines, Iowa.

"We saw some strides in our players tonight," said Brewster.