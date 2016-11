Sunday's local scoreboard

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Friday

Championship, Thompson vs. New Salem/Glen Ullin, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Friday

Championship, Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, Fargodome, 9:10 a.m.

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Friday

Championship, Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Kindred, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA

Friday

Championship, Century vs. Bismarck, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Minn. 9-man playoffs

Friday's quarterfinals

Edgerton-Ellsworth (10-1) vs. Grand Meadows (11-0), 7 p.m., Rochester; Stephen-Argyle (10-1) vs. Waubun (11-0), 7 p.m., Bemidji State; Fergus Falls Hillcrest (10-1) vs. Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran (11-0), 5 p.m., St. Cloud; Ely (10-0) vs. Cromwell-Wright (11-0), 7 p.m., Duluth

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m., and Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 10 a.m.

Minn. Class A playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday

Murray County Central (8-3) vs. Rutherford-Peterson (10-1), 7 p.m., New Prague; Minneapolis North (10-0) vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-3), 7 p.m., Richfield

Saturday

Mahnomen (10-1) vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (8-3), 6 p.m., Bemidji State; Braham (8-2) vs. Wabasso (10-1), 5 p.m., St. Cloud

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 19, 9 and 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 26, 10 a.m.

Minn. Class AA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday

Barnesville (10-0) vs. Pillager (11-0), 7 p.m., Moorhead High; Norwood-Young America (7-3) vs. Maple River (9-2), 7 p.m., Shakopee; Royalton (9-1) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (9-1), 7 p.m., Brainerd

Saturday

Lakeview Cottonwood (9-2) vs. Caledonia (11-0), 11 a.m., Gustavus Adolphus College

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 2 p.m., and Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday

Dilworth-G-F (10-1) vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (9-1), Alexandria

Saturday

Jackson County Central (10-0) vs. Rochester Lourdes (10-0), 2 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus; St. Croix Lutheran (10-0) vs. Belle Plaine (9-2), 3 p.m., Lakeville North; Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (7-2) vs. Pierz (9-1), 1 p.m., Brainerd

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 19, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AAAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday

South St. Paul (10-0) vs. Winona (9-1), East Ridge, 7 p.m.; Rocori-Cold Spring (8-3) vs. Orono (7-4), 8 p.m., St. Cloud; Fridley (8-2) vs. Marshall (10-0), 7 p.m., Burnsville; Cloquet (7-3) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-3), 7 p.m., Chisago Lakes

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Semifinals

Nov. 17, 4:30 p.m., and Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Nov. 25, 4 p.m.

Prep volleyball

6

N.D. A East Region

Tuesday quarterfinals

All matches 7 p.m.

Devils Lake at GF Red River (No. 1); Fargo Davies (No. 5) at West Fargo (No. 4); Valley City at Fargo Shanley (No. 2); Fargo North at WF Sheyenne (No. 3)

Tournament continues Nov. 11-12 in Fargo.

N.D. B Region 2

At Mayville State

Today's quarterfinals

Griggs CC vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Thompson vs. Hillsboro-CV, 25 minutes after completion of previous match; North Border vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; May-Port-CG vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. B Region 4

At Devils Lake

Today's quarterfinals

Dunseith vs. North Star (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Benson County vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 4), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; St. John vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Minn. Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Quarterfinals Thursday

Stephen-Argyle vs. Mayer Lutheran (No. 1 seed), 12:30 p.m.; Heritage Christian Academy (No. 4) vs. Underwood (No. 5), 1 p.m.; Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (No. 2) vs. Kimball, 3 p.m.; Caledonia (No. 3) vs. Cook County, 3 p.m.

Friday

Championship semifinals, 1 and 3 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 3 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth place, 9 a.m.

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Minn. Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Kenyon-Wanamingo (No. 1 seed) vs. Academy of Holy Angels, 5 p.m.; Concordia Academy-Roseville (No. 4) vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (No. 5), 5 p.m.; Maple Lake (No. 2) vs. Dilworth-G-F, 7 p.m.; Kasson-Mantorville (No. 3) vs. Hermantown, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship semifinals, 5 and 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 5 and 7 3 p.m.

Saturday

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

College football

6

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota 7-0 8-2

Eastern Washington 6-0 8-1

Cal Poly 4-2 6-3

Northern Arizona 4-2 5-4

Weber State 4-2 5-4

Southern Utah 4-3 5-4

Montana 3-3 6-3

Northern Colorado 3-3 5-4

Portland State 2-4 3-6

Idaho State 1-5 2-7

UC Davis 1-5 2-7

Sacramento State 1-5 1-8

Montana State 0-6 2-7

Late Saturday

Eastern Washington 49, Cal Poly 21

Next Saturday's games

Northern Arizona at UND, 1:05 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado

Cal Poly at Weber

Southern Utah at BYU

UC Davis at Montana State

Idaho State at Eastern Washington

Portland State at Sacramento State

Missouri Valley Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota St. 5-1 8-1

South Dakota St. 5-1 6-3

Youngstown St. 4-2 6-3

Western Illinois 3-3 6-3

Northern Iowa 3-3 4-5

South Dakota 3-3 4-5

Illinois St. 3-4 5-5

Missouri St. 2-4 4-5

Indiana St. 2-5 4-6

Southern Illinois 1-5 3-6

Saturday's games

Indiana State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Youngstown

Missouri State at Illinois State

Northern Iowa at Western Illinois

South Dakota at South Dakota State

North Star

Conf. Overall

Dickinson St. 6-0 8-2

Valley City St. 4-2 5-4

Dakota St. 3-3 6-4

Jamestown 3-3 4-6

Presentation 2-2 6-2

Mayville St. 2-3 4-5

Waldorf 0-6 1-9

Thusday's game

Valley City at Southeastern College

Saturday's games

Mayville at Presentation

Dickinson at Jamestown

Northern Sun

North

Conf. Overall

Minn. Duluth 6-0 9-2

Bemidji St. 4-2 7-3

MSU-Moorhead 4-2 6-4

Northern St. 4-2 6-4

St. Cloud 4-2 5-5

Minot 1-5 2-8

U-Mary 1-5 1-9

Minn.-Crookston 0-6 0-10

South

Conf. Overall

Sioux Falls 6-0 10-0

Augustana 4-2 7-3

Minn-Mankato 4-2 7-3

Winona 4-2 7-3

SW Minn. St. 2-4 5-5

Upper Iowa 2-4 3-7

Wayne St. 2-4 3-7

Con. St. Paul 0-6 2-8

Saturday's games

Crookston at Bemidji

Wayne St. at Sioux Falls

Concordia-SP at Winona

Upper Iowa Mankato

Augustana at Southwest Minn.

Northern at Moorhead

Mary at Minot

Duluth at St. Cloud

College volleyball

6

Late Saturday

UND 25-21-25-25,

Idaho 18-25-14-19

Idaho State (kills-blocks-service aces)—Haylee Mathis 7-1-0 (24 assists, 13 digs), Torrin Crawford 2-0-0, Kaela Straw 16-1-0, Tara Eaton 0-0-1 (13 digs), DeVonne Ryter 1-2-3, Sarah Sharp 17-0-0, Terra Varney 0-0-0 (21 digs), Megan Ramseyer 0-0-0 (17 assists), Becca Mau 9-0-0

UND (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sydney Griffin 6-1-1 (48 assists, 13 digs), Tamara Merseli 21-3-1 (18 digs), Chelsea Moser 9-2-1, Faith Dooley 9-3-0, Tamika Brekke 0-0-1, Ashley Brueggeman 8-1-0, Julia Kaczorowska 6-0-0, Danae Dominguez 0-0-1, Alivia Fraase 0-0-0 (15 digs)

Women's basketball

6

Sunday's result

UND 83,

Minn.-Crookston 48

UMC 7 13 10 18--48

UND 28 18 15 22--83

Minn.-Crookston—Caitlin Michaelis 1-5 0-0 2, Micaela Noga 2-6 1-2 6, Alison Hughes 1-8 1-2 4, Isieoma Odor 5-15 3-4 13, Emily Gruber 3-5 0-1 8, Steph McWilliams 0-1 1-4 1, Kitri Zezza 0-5 5-6 5, Amber Schoenicke 1-2 0-0 2, Kelsey Stinson 1-1 2-2 5, Lindsey Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Leanna Haugen 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Weakley 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 14-50 15-23 48

UND—Leah Szabla 5-9 2-2 12, Makailah Dyer 5-10 1-1 12, Grace Sawatzke 1-2 0-0 2, Lexi Klabo 2-3 0-0 4, Fallyn Freije 5-9 0-0 10 Chasity Franklin 2-6 6-6 10, Holly Johnson 1-6 1-2 3, Jill Morton 3-6 0-2 6, Samantha Roscoe 3-6 1-2 7, Kanani Asuncion 1-1 0-0 2, Ellie Ripplinger 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Boike 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey Strand 4-6 0-0 12, Kaila Burroughs 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 33-71 12-17 83

3-point attempts—UMC 5-11 (Michaelis 0-1, Noga 1-2, Hughes 1-2, Gruber 2-3 McWilliams 0-1, Zezza 0-1, Stinson 1-1), UND 5-17 (Szabla 0-2, Dyer 1-5, Freije 0-2, Morton 0-1, Roscoe 0-1, Strand 4-5, Burroughs 0-1); Rebounds—UMC 31 (Odor 6), UND 48 (Franklin 11, Johnson 5); Assists—UMC 5 (Weakley 2), UND 17 (Szabla 3, Dyer 3, Franklin 3)