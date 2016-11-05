Montana QB throws 7 TD passes in win

The Griz improved to 3-3 in the league and 6-3 overall while Idaho State fell to 1-5 and 2-7/

The seven touchdown passes broke a single-game record for Montana. Chalich threw six of the TDs in the first half.

Southern Utah 38, Montana State 21: Patrick Tyler threw for 231 yards and three TDs to lead SUU (4-3, 5-4) past Montana State (0-6, 2-7).

Northern Arizona 33, Weber State 20: Blake Kemp threw for two touchdowns and Griffin Roehler kicked four field goals as Northern Arizona topped Weber State (4-2, 5-4) in Ogden. NAU (4-2, 5-4) will play at UND next Saturday.

Portland State 51, UC Davis 29: Alex Kuresa rushed for 384 yards to lead the Vikings (2-4, 3-6) past UC Davis (1-6, 2-7).

AREA

MSU Moorhead 42, Bemidji State 41: Bemidji State missed an extra-point kick with 39 seconds remaining and Minnesota State Moorhead hung on for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win.

Trailing 42-35, Bemidji State matched 81 yards and scored a touchdown with 39 seconds left to cut the Dragon lead to 42-41. Mason Hoffer then missed the extra-point kick that would have tied the game.

Demetrius Carr completed 26 of 42 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns to lead a Dragon offense that piled up 493 total yards. Jordan Hein of Perham, Minn., completed 14 of 24 passes for 275 yards to lead a Bemidji State offense that piled up 508 total yards.

Concordia 42, St. Olaf 13: With its win over St. Olaf, Concordia has set up a classic regular-season finale showdown with St. John's next week.

Concordia, improving to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, kept its playoff hopes alive. A home win on Saturday against rival St. John's (8-1 overall and 6-1 in the MIAC) could push the Cobbers into the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Dickinson State 41, Mayville State 28: Dickinson State scored the game's first three touchdowns en route to the win.

Mayville's Andrew Blake threw for 130 yards while Dondrei Hubbard rushed for 98 as the Comets dropped to 2-3 in the North Star Athletic Association and 4-5 overall.

Northern State 66, Minn.-Crookston 14: Northern State, coached by former UND assistant Tom Dosch, rolled up 485 yards against Crookston.