Wolves fall to Westbrook, OKC

However, the Thunder often fail to figure out how to use the two 7-footers together. That wasn't a problem Saturday when they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Facing one of the best big men in the game, Adams and Kanter combined for 34 points and 18 rebounds as the Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 112-92 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City was especially glad to see the re-emergence of Kanter, who was used sparingly in the previous two road games in Los Angeles and Golden State.

"We know what he does," Adams said of Kanter. "We know he's obviously not going to perform every night. Russell (Westbrook) did the best job of maintaining his confidence. Giving confidence to help him come out and perform."

Westbrook led the Oklahoma City charge as he scored 28 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He also collected eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Kanter came off the bench to pour in 20 points and grab 10 rebounds. Adams added 14 points and eight boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves (1-4) with 33 points on 13 of 20 shooting. Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench to post 15 points. No other starter reached double digits.

"We didn't play good," Andrew Wiggins said. "We had a good first half, bad second half. We needed to compete harder."

Cleveland 102, Philadelphia 101: LeBron James had 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a 102-101 victory over the feisty Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Magic 88, Wizards 86: Reserve forward Jeff Green scored 18 points, including 10 in the final period, to lead Orlando to a victory over Washington at the Amway Center.

Pistons 103, Nuggets 86: Andre Drummond powered for 19 points and 20 rebounds, and Detroit romped past Denver at The Palace.

Pacers 111, Bulls 94: Jeff Teague scored 21 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures, and the Pacers dominated Chicago from start to finish to get the win.