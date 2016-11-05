Gophers down Purdue to win fourth straight

The Golden Gophers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) won their fourth consecutive game and Purdue (3-6, 1-5), playing its fourth game under interim coach Gerad Parker, has lost four straight.

Smith's last touchdown, a 14-yard run with 1:30 left in the game, sealed the victory for Minnesota.

It came a possession after Purdue's Jack Wegher fumbled on a fourth-and-1 at the Boilermakers' 34-yard line with 2:40 left. Purdue was looking to take the lead after J.D. Dellinger made a 34-yard field goal with 5:10 remaining to cut Minnesota's lead to 37-31.

Neither team led by more than 10 points until Smith's final touchdown. The game had six lead changes, with Purdue taking its last lead at 28-23 on the last play of the first half when Bryce Hopkins caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from David Blough.

In the four games under Parker, Purdue has outscored its opponents 87-73 in the first half, but in the second half the Boilermakers have been outscored 83-10.

A 7-yard touchdown run by Smith with 11:16 left in the third quarter put Minnesota up for good at 30-28. The Golden Gophers extended their lead to 37-28 with 11:45 left in the game on quarterback Mitch Leidner's 9-yard scoring run.

Mississippi State 35, No. 4 Texas A&M 28: Sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns and had 391 yards of total offense to lead Mississippi State to a stunning upset of No. 4 Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference contest at Starkville, Miss.

Fitzgerald passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and added 182 yards and two scores on the ground. Senior receiver Fred Ross caught six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3 SEC), who outgained the Aggies 574-382.

No. 2 Clemson 54, Syracuse 0: Clemson bolted to a 30-point halftime lead and coasted past Syracuse.

The biggest concern for second-ranked Clemson (9-0, 6-0) was the health of junior quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a bruised shoulder on a 13-yard run late in the first half. Watson was available for the second half, but did not return.

No. 3 Michigan 59, Maryland 3: Wilton Speight completed 19 of 24 passes for a career-high 362 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Michigan to a rout of Maryland in front of 110,626 fans at Michigan Stadium.

No. 7 Louisville 52, Boston College 7: Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in Louisville history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season as the seventh-ranked Cardinals routed Boston College (4-5, 1-5).

No. 8 Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 17: Corey Clement rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown while Jazz Peavy added another rushing score as No. 8 Wisconsin claimed a Big Ten victory over Northwestern.

No. 9 Auburn 23, Vanderbilt 16: Vanderbilt went toe to toe with Auburn on the road, but the Tigers (7-2, 5-1) hung on to thwart a last-minute drive and preserve a narrow victory over Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-4) at Jordan-Hare Stadium .

Arkansas 31, No. 11 Florida 10: Arkansas shut down Florida's running game and held the 11th-ranked Gators without an offensive touchdown in a lopsided victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.