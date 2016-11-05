Tommies win, reach state 9-man title game

With the Tommies trailing 30-28 and facing a fourth-and-short at the Shiloh Christian 24-yard line, the senior quarterback took the snap and burrowed in to gain enough ground for a first down.

One play later, Adam Diedrich burst through the middle and sprinted for a 24-yard go-ahead touchdown. Top-ranked Thompson went on to defeat No. 2-ranked Shiloh Christian 44-30 in the North Dakota 9-man high school football playoff semifinals.

"We showed a lot of resilience, because they are great up front," Thompson coach Brady Schwab said. "They were everything as advertised and I think we just had one or two more plays than they did today."

Calen Schwabe threw for 98 yards — including a game-sealing 5-yard TD pass to his brother Cadyn with 1:26 remaining — and rushed for 84 yards for the 11-0 Tommies.

Diedrich rushed for 234 yards on 24 carries — a 9.75-yard average — to help send Thompson to the Dakota Bowl, where they will take on fifth-ranked New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin (10-1) on Friday.

"Our offensive line does a great job of opening up holes," Diedrich said. "I just run through them, keep working hard."

The Tommies opened an early 14-0 lead as Calen Schwabe scored on a 12-yard run and connected with Cole Sorby on a 63-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.

Shiloh Christian battled back. Canaan Fagerland, who rushed for 122 yards on 32 carries, scored from 5 yards out to get the Skyhawks (10-1) on the board. Late in the first half, Shiloh tied the game when Jonas Jonson return an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

Thompson answered the pick-six with a quick six-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Diedrich to give the Tommies back the lead at halftime, 20-14.

The Skyhawks opened the second half on a 10-play, 40-yard drive to take the lead for the first time on a Cody Griess 8-yard run.

But three plays later, Sorby broke a tackle in the backfield and scampered 19 yards for a TD one play after Diedrich broke loose for a 53-yard gain to put the Tommies in scoring position.

Twice in the second half, Shiloh took the lead. Each time, the Tommies countered.

"That's what good teams do," Shiloh Christian coach Funnon Barker said. "We had a couple chances to maybe put this thing away, but give them a lot of credit — they were able to make some stands and get the ball back."

The Skyhawks took advantage of good field position after Thompson was forced to punt from its own 1-yard line late in the third. Fagerland's 17-yard run and a 2-point pass from Nick Pfaff to Cody Griess made it 30-28 Shiloh. But Thompson answered with its two fourth-quarter scores.

Thompson rushed for 337 yards and threw for 98. Shiloh rushed for 117 and passed for 84.