The Gophers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) are now riding their first four-game conference winning streak since 2013.

Purdue (3-5, 1-4) led 28-23 at the half, but scored only three points after the break.

Rodney Smith gave the Gophers the lead at 30-28 with a 7-yard run early in the third quarter and iced the game with a 14-yard touchdown with 1:30 left. He had his sixth 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 153 on 24 carries.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner had a rushing score in between Smith's second-half scores. His 9-yard run made Minnesota's lead 37-28.

At halftime, the Gophers were booed off the TCF Bank Stadium field as disaster struck in the final 15 seconds.

Holding a 23-21 lead at their own 23-yard line, Leidner threw an interception on a pass intended for Drew Wolitarsky. Purdue defensive back Tario Fuller made the pick and returned it to Minnesota's 2.

On the next play, Purdue quarterback David Blough threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hopkins to steal back the lead, 28-23. As the Gophers players and coaches ran into the tunnel, some fans shared their distaste.

What made Minnesota's aggressiveness strange with 15 seconds left was the precedent it set on the previous drive. With a fourth-and-1 situation at Purdue's 11, Minnesota lined up like it would go for it, but instead called time out. Afterward, Emmit Carpenter kick a 28-yard field goal for a 23-21 lead.

Purdue had played opening acts like this earlier this season. Despite a losing record, the Boilermakers were tied with Penn State 17-17 at halftime last week before getting blown out in the second half in a 62-24 final. Two weeks ago, they led No. 9 Nebraska 14-10 at the half and lost 27-14.

The Gophers allowed Purdue to stick around by allowing big pass plays.

Blough's first strike of the game was a 20-yard pass to a leaping Cole Herdman over linebacker Jon Celestin. The second connection was Blough's 89-yard pass to Cameron Posey, with safety Damarius Travis a step behind in coverage.

The final big play of the half was Blough's 5-yard slant to DeYangelo Yancey, who got inside of Jalen Myrick and raced 60 total yards for a touchdown and a 21-20 lead with three minutes left in the half.