UND prepares for season with exhibition game against UMC

UND returns the bulk of its rotation from last year's team, a good sign as the 2016-17 season approaches.

"I think we have the tools to get back there and get in that championship game," said UND senior Makailah Dyer.

That journey is set to begin tonight as UND will play Minnesota-Crookston in an exhibition game at The Betty.

"We're a hungry group; we're excited to get back and finish what we started last year," said Dyer, who led UND in scoring last year and became the 34th player in program history to top the 1,000-career point mark.

UND, which finished 19-14 last season, was picked to finish second in the Big Sky by league coaches and fifth by the media.

UND's biggest loss from last season was Mia Loyd, who is now playing professionally in Iceland. Loyd helped UND become one of the more dominant rebounding teams in the country last year as the Hawks outrebounded opponents by an average of eight boards per game.

"It would be nice to do that again this season," said UND coach Travis Brewster. "But I think our rebounding will be spread out more this season. There will be more rebounding from our guards."

Minnesota-Crookston finished 18-10 last season and set a season record for wins under coach Mike Roysland.

UND will use the exhibition to get ready for its season opener Friday at home against Drake.

"We can look at our lineups; our defensive combinations; what sets we run well; which offenses flow better, things like that," said Brewster of tonight's game.