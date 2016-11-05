UND football box score

Drive: 11-75, 4:03

Key plays: Sloter finds Hakeem Deggs for 7 yards on a fourth-and-6.

UNC 7, UND 0

UND: Brady Oliveira 20 run, Reid Taubenheim kick, 5:36

Drive: 12-75, 5:21

Key plays: On UND's first third down of the game (third-and-6), Ryan Bartels hits Noah Wanzek for 7 yards. After Bartels picks up fourth-and-inches with a quick snap sneak, Oliveira takes in the draw.

UND 7, UNC 7

Second quarter

UND: Taubenheim 24 field goal, 10:36

Drive: 7-36, 3:04

Key plays: UND nets nice field position when UNC called for interference on punt returner Josh Seibel. John Santiago picks up 23 yards, down to the 5, but the Fighting Hawks can't punch it in.

UND 10, UNC 7

UND: Taubenheim 40 field goal, 0:00

Drive: 6-45, :55

Key plays: With UNC driving late in the half, UND cornerback Torrey Hunt intercepted Sloter near the goal-line. Santiago puts UND in field-goal range with a 26-yard run on the next play.

UND 13, UNC 7

Third quarter

UND: Luke Mathewson 9 pass from Ryan Bartels, Taubenheim kick, 7:52.

Drive: 5-53, 2:55

Key plays: Santiago runs for 33 yards on the second play of the drive. On third down, Mathewson is isolate one-on-one in the end zone and Bartels puts the ball in a perfect spot for his tight end.

UND 20, UNC 7

UND: Taubenheim 34 field goal, 2:45

Drive: 8-49, 4:04

Key plays: Santiago rushes for 21 yards on the first play; three plays later Austin Gordon picks up 18 yards to the UNC 15.

UND 23, UNC 7

Fourth quarter

UNC: Stephen Miller 20 pass from Sloter, pass failed

Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 2:25

Key plays: On third-and-10, Sloter hits Brandon Cartagena for 18 yards to the UND 40.

UND 23, UNC 13

Team statistics

UND UNC

First downs 18 15

Rushes-yards 54-290 21-6

Yards passing 89 269

Passes 10-17-1 26-47-2

Total yards 379 275

Punts-avg. 4-190 8-276

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 2-15 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-35 5-56

Possession time 34:46 25:14

Individual leaders

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 19 204 33 0

Oliveria 19 67 20 3.5

Gordon 4 22 18 5.5

Team totals 54 290 33 5.4

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Mercer 3 40 19 0

Wanzek 2 19 12 0

Mathewson 2 18 9 1

Team totals 10 89 19 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Bartels 10 16 89 1 1

Team totals 10 17 89 1 1

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Reyes 5-3-8, Bakker 4-4-8, Hunt 5-1-6, Rodgers 1-3-4, Labat 1-3-4, Dranka 0-4-4, Harris 2-1-3, Anel 2-0-2, Seibel 2-0-2, O'Brien 1-1-2, Cieslak 1-12, Carrothers 0-2-2, Johnson 1-0-1, Greer 1-0-1, Palmborg 1-0-1, Wilson 1-0-1, Disterhaupt 0-1-1, Lawrence 0-1-1, Holm 0-1-1, Mathewson 0-1-1, Johnson 0-1-1

Sacks: Cieslak

Interceptions: Hunt, Harris

UNC

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Cartagena 11 20 5 1.8

Team totals 21 6 6 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Miller 7 108 36 1

Cartagena 4 52 31 0

Wesley 5 42 12 0

Team totals 26 269 36 2

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Sloter 26 47 269 2 2

Team totals 26 47 269 2 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Newsom 5-12-17, Stansbury 2-7-9, Cameron 5-3-8, Kane 2-5-7, Williams 3-2-5, Dubose 1-4-5, Boyd Jr. 1-4-5, Johnson 1-3-4, Reid 0-4-4, Singleton 0-4-4, Morris 0-4-4, Glau 2-1-3, Anderson 1-2-3, Gonzalez 0-3-3, Overton 1-1-2, Walker 0-2-2, Layzell 1-0-1, Wesley 1-0-1, Bobenmoyer 1-0-1, Bloyer 1-0-1, Leary 0-1-1

Sacks: n/a

Interceptions: Kane