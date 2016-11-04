Friday's local scoreboard

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Today's semifinals

Thompson at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.

North Prairie at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Today's semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm at Langdon-Munich, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Today's semifinals

Hillsboro-Central Valley at Bismarck St. Mary's, 3 p.m.

Kindred at Fargo Shanley, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA

Friday's semifinals

Bismarck Century 30, West Fargo 28

Bismarck High 43, Minot 38

Nov. 11

Championship, Century vs. Bismarck, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Thursday's championship, in Fargo

Mahnomen 48,

Polk Co. West 6

PCW 0 0 6 0--6

Mahnomen 12 14 0 22--48

Mah—Brian Schoenborn 1 run (pass failed)

Mah—Izaiah Asher 4 run (run failed)

Mah—Asher 59 run (run failed)

Mah—Schoenborn 2 run Schoenborn run)

PCW—Matt Knutson 77 run (run failed)

Mah—Schoenborn 35 run (run failed)

M—Kael Snetsinger 5 run (Snetsinger run)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—PCW: Matt Knutson 5-87, Paul Gapp 14-11, Josh Wagner 2-11, John Fontaine 4-11; Mah: Schoenborn 28-164, Mitch Foss 15-68, Asher 6-29

PASSING—PCW: Gapp 3-8-1, -8 yards; Mah: Schoenborn 2-4-0, 42 yards

RECEIVING—PCW: Sam Modeen 1-8, Pelon Pruneda 3-5; Mah: Jon Starkey 1-23, Sonny Wadena 1-19

Prep volleyball

6

Minn. Section 8A

Friday's championship

At Minnesota-Crookston

Stephen-Argyle 25-25-25,

Win-E-Mac 19-14-16

Stephen-Argyle (kills-blocks-service aces)—Abi McGlynn 22-2-2, Autumn Thompson 11-0-1 (12 digs), Deborah Haugen 8-0-0, Abbey Johnson 3-3-0, Savannah Riopelle 1-0-1 (17 assists), Jules Efta 0-0-0 (27 assists, 10 digs), Kristina Swendseid 1-0-0, Brooke Hunstad 0-0-1, Maddie Weberg 0-0-0 (18 digs).

Win-E-Mac—Olivia Simonson 7-4-1, Alayna Espeseth 7-1-0 (10 digs), Lauren Strom 3-1-0, Hannah Smeby 1-2-0, Kylie Stuhaug 1-0-0, Maci Hamre 0-1-0 (10 assists, 10 digs), Lindsey Espeseth 1-1-0, Breanna Carroll 0-0-2.

N.D. A East Region

Friday play-in round

Valley City over Wahpeton 25-7, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21

Fargo North 25-25-25,

GF Central 6-9-15

GF Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Heather Barth x-x-1 (3 assists, 4 digs), Alyssa Lipsh 2-0-0, K. Noreen 2-1-0, Shayla Ouellete 1-1-0, Taylor Berry (13 digs), Chloe Woinarowicz (3 assists, 2 digs)

Fargo North (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Bartelson (17 assists), Alexis Bachmeier 13-3-0, Elise Bakke 6-3-0, Maddi Holm 0-0-3 (18 assists, 9 digs), Kaia Hudson (29 digs)

Devils Lake 25-17-25-25,

Fargo South 17-25-21-20

Fargo South (kills-blocks-service aces)—N/A

Devils Lake (kills-blocks-service aces)—Jacinda Schell (11 digs), Taylor Windjue 2-x-2 (17 digs), Kyleigh Toso 9-2-x (2 digs), Olivia Light 13-x-1 (2 assists, 4 digs), Mattisyn Barendt 8-x-x (1 assist, 6 digs), Jenna Windjue 5-1-x (26 assists, 8 digs), Chiara Olson 8-1-x (1 assist, 1 dig), Alex Palmer 2-x-1 (14 assists, 6 digs), Abby Johnson (5 digs)

Tuesday quarterfinals

All matches 7 p.m.

Devils Lake at GF Red River (No. 1); Fargo Davies (No. 5) at West Fargo (No. 4); Valley City at Fargo Shanley (No. 2); Fargo North at WF Sheyenne (No. 3)

Tournament continues Nov. 11-12 in Fargo.

N.D. B Region 2

Friday's play-in round

Hillsboro-CV over Cavalier 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Griggs CC 25-25-26,

Grafton 20-15-24

Grafton (kills-blocks-service aces)—N/A

Griggs County Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Daphne Kenninger 5-x-1 (12 digs), Kayla Kenninger (3 digs, 1 assist), Ella Stokka 7-1-x, Jaycee Andel x-x-2 (7 digs), Emmee Gronneberg 1-x-1 (7 digs), Kayce Saxberg 4-x-x (6 digs), Cortney Hornung x-x-4 (18 assists, 12 digs), Alicia Larsgaard 16-2-x (10 digs)

North Border 25-25-25,

Larimore 13-15-20

Larimore (kills-blocks-service aces)—N/A

North Border (kills-blocks-service aces)—Haylee Christianson 2-0-4, Suzanne Wieler 0-2-0,

Kaley Wessels 3-1-0, Hannah Johnson 9-0-4, Natalie Carignan 3-0-0 (16 assists), Jaidyn Volk 3-1-4, Mandi Stark 0-0-4

May-Port CG 25-25-25,

Hatton-Northwood 18-15-14

Hatton-Northwood (kills-blocks-service aces)—Morgan Vaagene 3-x-x (2 assists, 14 digs), Elizabeth Ostlie 5-x-x (11 assists), Emily Carlson 2-2-x, Ashley Erickson 10-x-x (9 assists), Grace Scott 5-1-1 (2 assists)

Mayville-Portland-CG (kills-blocks-service aces)—Holly Grandalen 1-x-5 (15 digs), Erin Freeland 6-x-x, Abby Freeland 1-x-1 (17 assists), Jada Nygaard x-x-1, Madisen Knudsvig 6-2-3 (1 assist), Katelin Grinde 4-x-2, Madeline Carr 4-1-x (1 assist), Shelby Sedivec (7 assists), Cora McClenahen 5-1-x

Thompson 25-25-25,

Midway Minto 13-12-8

Midway-Minto (kills-blocks-service aces)—Danika Flanders x-2-x, Lydia Severson (4 assists, 5 digs), Kaylee Maendel 3-x-x (5 digs), Samantha Overend 4-1-x

Thompson (kills-blocks-service aces)—Summer Brown x-x-2 (4 assists), Ashlyn Warcken 1-x-x (1 assist), Caroline Nistler 3-x-6 (2 assists, 2 digs), Allie Ivesdal 1-x-2 (9 digs), Isatu Shirek 1-x-1 (3 digs), Taylor Zak 9-3-1 (1 assist, 9 digs), Kailen Dolleslager 6-x-3 (9 digs), Kaia Sorby (8 assists, 2 digs), Macy Jordheim 3-x-x, Jordyn Bohlman 1-x-3 (7 assists, 5 digs)

At Mayville State

Monday's quarterfinals

Griggs CC vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Thompson vs. Hillsboro-CV, 25 minutes after completion of previous match; North Border vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; May-Port-CG vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. B Region 4

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals

Dunseith vs. North Star (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Benson County vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 4), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; St. John vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Minn. Section 8AA

Today

Section championship, Dilworth-G-F vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m. at Pelican Rapids

College football

6

Missouri Valley Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota St. 4-1 7-1

Youngstown St. 4-1 6-2

South Dakota St. 4-1 5-3

Western Illinois 3-2 6-2

South Dakota 3-2 4-4

Missouri St. 2-3 4-4

Northern Iowa 2-3 3-5

Indiana St. 2-4 4-5

Illinois St. 2-4 4-5

Southern Illinois 0-5 2-6

Today's games

Youngstown State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State

South Dakota at Southern Illinois

Missouri State at S.D. State

Illinois State at Western Illinois

North Star

Conf. Overall

Dickinson St. 5-0 7-2

Valley City St. 4-2 5-4

Presentation 2-2 6-2

Mayville St. 2-2 4-4

Dakota St. 2-3 5-4

Jamestown 2-3 3-6

Waldorf 0-5 1-8

Today's games

Dickinson at Mayville, 1 p.m.

Jamestown at Walford

Dakota at Presentation

Northern Sun

North

Conf. Overall

Minn. Duluth 5-0 8-2

Bemidji St. 4-1 7-2

MSU-Moorhead 3-2 5-4

Northern St. 3-2 5-4

St. Cloud 3-2 4-5

Minot 1-4 2-7

U-Mary 1-4 1-8

Minn.-Crookston 0-5 0-9

South

Conf. Overall

Sioux Falls 5-0 9-0

Augustana 3-2 6-3

Minn-Mankato 3-2 6-3

Winona 3-2 6-3

SW Minn. St. 2-3 5-4

Upper Iowa 2-3 3-6

Wayne St. 2-3 3-6

Con. St. Paul 0-5 2-7

Today's games

Minn.-Crookston at Northern, 1 p.m.

Moorhead at Bemidji, 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

Mankato at Wayne State

SW Minnesota at Winona

St. Cloud at Minot

Mary at Duluth

Men's hockey

6

Friday's results

Boston College 6, Maine 1

Boston University 4, Northeastern 4, OT

Western Michigan 6, Miami 3

Michigan State 3, Michigan Tech 2, OT

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3

Northern Michigan 5, Wisconsin 2

Bowling Green 4, Ferris State 1

Colorado College 2, Omaha 1

Lake Superior State 5, Minnesota State 1

Quinnipiac 5, Clarkson 3

Union 5, Yale 3

Sacred Heart 2, New Hampshire 2, OT

Army 4, Air Force 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 2

Canisius 1, RIT 0

UND 5, Minnesota 5

First period—1. UND, Hayden Shaw 1 (Christian Wolanin 3, Joel Janatuinen 3) 1:35; 2. UND, Austin Poganski 3 (Wolanin 4, Shane Gersich 7) 7:56 (pp); 3. M, Vinni Lettieri 3 (Connor Reilly 5, Steve Johnson 3) 11:12 (pp); 4. M, Tommy Novak 2 (Jake Bischoff 5, Tyler Sheehy 6) 17:56 (pp). Penalties—Sheehy, M, roughing, 2:18; Ludvig Hoff, UND, roughing, 2:18; Ryan Lindgren, M, roughing, 6:17; Lindgren, M, roughing, 6:17; Lindgren, M, 10-minute misconduct, 6:17; Gage Ausmus, UND, roughing, 6:17; Ausmus, UND, roughing, 6:17; Ausmus, UND, 10-minute misconduct, 6:17; Taylor Cammarata, M, hooking, 6:34; Jack Ramsey, M, roughing after the whistle, 10:01; Tucker Poolman, UND, roughing after the whistle, 10:01; Zach Yon, UND, roughing after the whistle, 10:01; Chris Wilkie, UND, hooking, 17:23

Second period—No scoring. Penalties—Jake Bischoff, M, holding, 3:45; Bench minor, UND, too many on ice, 5:30; Lindgren, M, holding, 8:32; Bench minor, UND, too many on ice, 10:58; Bischoff, M, cross-checking, 18:05

Third period—5. UND, Brock Boeser 7 (Tyson Jost 6) :44; 6. M, Tyler Sheehy 4 (Mike Szmatula 4, Novak 4) 7:45 (pp); 7. UND, Jost 3 (Gersich 8, Shaw 3) 11:17; 8. M, Brent Gates 4 (Lettieri 4, Rem Pitlick 6) 14:45; 9. UND, Poolman 2 (Jost 7) 18:01; 10. M, Novak 3 (Justin Kloos 4, Szmatula 5) 18:43 (ex). Penalties—Rhett Gardner, UND, hooking, 1:59; Bench minor, M, too many on ice, 4:46; Jost, UND, hooking, 4:52; Austin Poganski, UND, cross-checking, 6:57.

Overtime—No scoring. Penalties—Gardner, UND, elbowing, 3:16

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 13-6-9-4—32; M: Eric Schierhorn 1-7-6-3—17

Penalties-minutes—UND 13-34, M 10-28

Power plays—UND 1-5, M 3-8

Attendance—9.939

Referees—Brian Aaron and Colin Kronforst

College volleyball

6

Friday's results

N.D. State over Fort Wayne 23-25, 31-29, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12

Minn.-Crookston over Upper Iowa 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

Men's basketball

6

Friday's result

Minn.-Crookston 85, St. Scholastica 80, OT (exhibition)