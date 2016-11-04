Storm sweep way to state

Those plans went awry Friday, however.

McGlynn accounted for more than a third of Stephen-Argyle's points as the Storm beat Win-E-Mac 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 in the championship of the Minnesota Section 8A volleyball tournament.

McGlynn had 22 kills, two blocks and two service aces. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter had a .450 attack percentage.

"We knew she was good,'' Kaster said. "We wanted to block and dig her. We didn't do either. Some of that was on us; some of that was on her. We were too deep in the back row and weren't getting the digs. And she has a big swing.''

Said McGlynn: "Our passing and sets were great. And I wanted the ball.''

The Storm pulled away in each set with big runs.

In the opener, the teams were tied at 16, But Abbey Johnson had a kill and a block to spark a 7-0 Stephen-Argyle spurt. A 9-1 run led by three Autumn Thompson kills in the second set boosted Stephen-Argyle to an insurmountable 20-7 advantage. In the third, the Storm broke away from a 6-6 tie, scoring 14 of the next 17 points.

Stephen-Argyle had a strong 1-2 punch at the net with McGlynn and Thompson. Thompson had a double double with 11 kills and 12 digs, as did Storm setter Jules Efta with 10 digs to go with her match-high 27 assists.

"Towards the end of the season, Abi has been getting close to 18 to 20 points consistently, and we've played a lot of three-set matches,'' S-A coach Renae Lindgren said. "She was on tonight. "Autumn did a great job, too. It's nice to have two go-to girls.''

Olivia Simonson and Alayna Espeseth each had seven kills to lead the Patriots, who finished the season 21-11. Maci Hamre had a double double with 10 assists and 10 digs.

"Olivia is our main weapon,'' Kaster said. "We couldn't get her the ball to get her going. We're better (at passing) than we showed tonight.''

Stephen-Argyle advances to state with a 28-3 record. It will be the program's first state tournament appearance.

"It's unreal,'' McGlynn said. "We felt all season that this was achievable. It's so great. It shows how hard work pays off.''

Minn. Section 8A

Friday's championship

At Minnesota-Crookston

Stephen-Argyle 25-25-25,

Win-E-Mac 19-14-16

Stephen-Argyle (kills-blocks-service aces)—Abi McGlynn 22-2-2, Autumn Thompson 11-0-1 (12 digs), Deborah Haugen 8-0-0, Abbey Johnson 3-3-0, Savannah Riopelle 1-0-1 (17 assists), Jules Efta 0-0-0 (27 assists, 10 digs), Kristina Swendseid 1-0-0, Brooke Hunstad 0-0-1, Maddie Weberg 0-0-0 (18 digs).

Win-E-Mac—Olivia Simonson 7-4-1, Alayna Espeseth 7-1-0 (10 digs), Lauren Strom 3-1-0, Hannah Smeby 1-2-0, Kylie Stuhaug 1-0-0, Maci Hamre 0-1-0 (10 assists, 10 digs), Lindsey Espeseth 1-1-0, Breanna Carroll 0-0-2.