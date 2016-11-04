UND, Gophers skate to 5-5 tie as rivalry resumes
MINNEAPOLIS—It had been 938 days since rivals UND and Minnesota had met on the ice.
Despite the break, the rivalry—one of the best in college hockey—showed no signs of losing its any of its intensity when UND and Minnesota met again Friday night at Mariucci Arena.
So, it was no surprise the rivals again went down to the wire.
UND and Minnesota skated to a 5-5 tie in a game that went back and forth for 60 minutes
UND's Tucker Poolman scored at 18:01 of the third period for a 5-4 lead but the Gophers' Tommy Novak tied it at 18:43, setting up the extra session.
The Gophers had their chances in overtime as they were on the power play late in the extra period.
Minnesota outshot the Fighting Hawks 37-22
UND jumped out to a 2-0 start, scoring twice in the first 7:56 of the first period.
Hayden Shaw scored at 1:35 and Austin Poganski then followed with a power-play goal for the Hawks at 7:56.
The Gophers, however, managed to tie the game at 2-2 on power-play goals from Vinni Lettieri and Novak later in the first period.
The Gophers dominated play in the first period, outshooting UND 15-3.
There was no scoring in the second period. UND, however, outshot the Gophers 7-6 in the period.
The third period, however, was up and down, with each team scoring three times.
Brock Boeser and Tyson Josh also scored for UND, which now is 5-2-1 heading into Saturday night's game at Minnesota.
The Gophers are now 3-2-2.