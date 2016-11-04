UND, Gophers skate to 5-5 tie as rivalry resumes

So, it was no surprise the rivals again went down to the wire.

UND and Minnesota skated to a 5-5 tie in a game that went back and forth for 60 minutes

UND's Tucker Poolman scored at 18:01 of the third period for a 5-4 lead but the Gophers' Tommy Novak tied it at 18:43, setting up the extra session.

The Gophers had their chances in overtime as they were on the power play late in the extra period.

Minnesota outshot the Fighting Hawks 37-22

UND jumped out to a 2-0 start, scoring twice in the first 7:56 of the first period.

Hayden Shaw scored at 1:35 and Austin Poganski then followed with a power-play goal for the Hawks at 7:56.

The Gophers, however, managed to tie the game at 2-2 on power-play goals from Vinni Lettieri and Novak later in the first period.

The Gophers dominated play in the first period, outshooting UND 15-3.

There was no scoring in the second period. UND, however, outshot the Gophers 7-6 in the period.

The third period, however, was up and down, with each team scoring three times.

Brock Boeser and Tyson Josh also scored for UND, which now is 5-2-1 heading into Saturday night's game at Minnesota.

The Gophers are now 3-2-2.