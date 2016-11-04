Tesch was quickly and quietly relieved of his duties Aug. 30, two days before the season began, but has remained a paid employee. University staff confirmed that a complaint against the coach remains open, and Tesch said the complaint stems from an incident where he used a racial slur at a preseason practice after hearing vulgar music, which he claims he was quoting when he used the slur.

"The first four words that I heard were, what I remember, were 'f-bomb' this, 'f-bomb' that, 'n' this, and 'n' that. And so I got very mad and I said, 'turn off the 'n' music'—and I said the full word—'we don't play f-bomb this, f-bomb that.' I didn't use the full word, but then I did say, 'turn off the f-bomb this f-bomb that, 'n' this, 'n' that,' and I said the word again," Tesch, who is white, said in an interview while a pair of union lawyers listened in on speakerphone. "At the time, I thought everything was referencing to the music and trying to not have that be played."

On the advice of one of the lawyers, Tesch corrected part of that story later in the interview.

"What I did was, what I remember is, 'shut off the music,'...'we don't allow music with f-bomb this, f-bomb that, 'n' this, 'n' that,' and that's when I did say the two words," he said, later adding that he had never used that slur in 35 years of coaching.

Tesch said a staffer turned off the music and the team kept preparing for practice. About halfway through practice, Tesch said, a player approached him and said he couldn't play for the coach anymore because of the racial slur.

The coach said he apologized to the team at the end of practice, but that his players didn't seem to believe it was heartfelt.

Tesch said he spoke with the team again after a players-only meeting the next day and offered to impose penalties on himself, like sensitivity or diversity classes—even a single-game suspension.

"I think I still came across as defensive ... I don't think it came across like a sincere apology," Tesch said, adding that he sensed how upset the players were. "They just went, 'Coach, you don't get it. If you're the head coach, we're not playing for you.'"

The room, as Tesch recalled it, had two groups of students. In the front was "a number" of players, the majority of whom were students of color, and the remainder of the team, which also included other nonwhite students, was near the back.

The players at the front of the room said they were offended—"rightfully so," Tesch said—and the players near the back said they supported their teammates.

Tesch, who played collegiately at Minnesota State University Moorhead, said he was placed on paid leave of absence later that day.

The deposed coach and his lawyers said players on the team sent a letter to Faith Hensrud, the university's president, which said they didn't want Tesch to return as their coach, but wanted him to be reassigned to another post at the university rather than be terminated. The Bemidji newspaper asked the university on Friday for copies of any and all correspondences between football team members and the president, but staff there have taken weeks to fulfill similar requests.

The coach's interview at the newspaper office breaks two months of silence. Tesch, his union representatives and university staff had all declined to speak about his sudden departure or any investigation against him.

University staff are legally required to disclose Tesch's employment status and the status of any complaints against him. Scott Faust, the university's director of communications and marketing, said neither had changed Friday, meaning the coach was still a university employee and the complaint was still open.

Tesch and the union lawyers declined to comment on his employment status.

"That's in the hands of the administration," said Kathryn Engdahl, a labor and equity officer at the Inter Faculty Organization, Tesch's union. She declined to comment on how much longer Tesch's leave of absence could last or what actions the university could take.

"All I can say is that if there is discipline, that the union at that point has the ability to challenge that discipline through our grievance arbitration procedure," said Engdahl. If the union does file a grievance, that process could take weeks or months.

"My goal right now is to restore good feelings; is to have the team not be the focus of what happened, to correct things, make people feel better," Tesch said when asked if he'd like to be the team's coach again. "That's what I want right now. Restorative healing where everybody gets back to feeling better about the whole situation like it was before this."

Engdahl said that Tesch "specifically asked" university administration for assistance in getting diversity training but never heard back. She characterized the university as "disengaged."

Faust said he couldn't comment on Engdahl's claims. University staff have routinely declined to offer information other than Tesch's employment status and the status of the complaint against him, citing state law.

Tesch and Engdahl said the coach took a series of implicit bias studies—which he said indicated he was neutral or unbiased on issues like race and gender—and contacted the university to ask for ideas on courses the coach could take. He said he hopes to learn more about what he did wrong and what he could do differently, and reached out to several former players, especially non-white ones, to learn more.

Beyond that, the faculty organization hopes to schedule a series of "restorative healing workshops," the first of which they hope to have Nov. 16 at an as-yet-undetermined spot on campus, Engdahl said.

The Beavers have had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, going 7-2 and even appearing on the top 25 after a convincing win over Minnesota State University Mankato.

"It makes me even more wish the event didn't happen," Tesch said. "I'd love to be with those guys."

The football team's next game is scheduled for 1 today against Minnesota State University Moorhead at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji.