The Indians ended up where they always seem to be, winning the Minnesota Section 8A title on Thursday at the Fargodome for their seventh straight section championship.

There was no doubt as the No. 6-ranked Indians beat Polk County West 48-6.

Before Polk County West got a first down, Mahnomen (10-1) scored three touchdowns. The Indians went 81 yards in a little over four minutes on the game's opening drive to take a 6-0 lead on a Brian Schoenborn 2-yard touchdown run.

Jon Starkey got on interception on the second play of the ensuing PCW drive and took it 36 yards to the PCW 4-yard line. Izaiah Asher took it the rest of the way on a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to put the Indians up 12-0 less than six minutes into the game.

Asher found the end zone again on a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter to put Mahnomen up 18-0. The Indians took full control on a 3-yard touchdown run from Schoenborn with 36.3 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 24-0 lead into the break.

Polk County West (8-3) showed some life with a 77-yard touchdown run from Matt Knutson with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third, but Mahnomen's defense didn't give up an inch from there. Schoenborn added the exclamation point on a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the game to all but seal it.

Mahnomen advances to the Class A state quarterfinal game to be played at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Bemidji State. Mahnomen will play either Browerville or Parkers Prairie, who play for a Section 6 championship today in the Fargodome.