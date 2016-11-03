Search
    Thursday's local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:04 p.m.

    Prep football

    Minn. Section 8A

    In Fargodome, Thursday

    Championship

    Mahnomen 48, Polk County West 6

    Minn. Section 8 9-man

    In Fargodome, Thursday

    Championship

    Stephen-Argyle 41,

    Clearbrook-Gonvick 22

    C-Gonv. 0 8 0 14--22

    S-Argyle 14 7 7 13--41

    SA—Kyler Szczepanski 1 run (Isaac Mills kick)

    SA—Sandler Hanson 35 run (Mills kick)

    CG—Tristan Bakke 33 run (Ethan Dorman run)

    SA—Joston Hoeper 15 run (Mills kick)

    SA—Tom Gryskiewicz 12 run (Mills kick)

    CG—Bakke 8 run (Trevor Rogstad pass from Dorman)

    SA—Hoeper 2 run (Mills kick)

    SA—Hoeper 11 run (kick blocked)

    CG—Bakke 2 run (PAT failed)

    Individual leaders

    RUSHING—C-G: Ethan Dorman 21-121, Tristan Bakke 20-106, Trevor Rogstad 5-14; S-A: Kyler Szczepanski 14-95, Stoene Spilde 9-79, Chris McGlynn 7-59, Joston Hoeper 7-46, Sandler Hanson 2-36

    PASSING—C-G: Dorman 6-14-1, 42 yards; S-A: McGlynn 6-10-1, 110 yards

    RECEIVING—C-G: Nathanael Dahl 3-32, Rogstad 2-6, Spencer Reed 1-4; S-A: Wyatt Neuschwander 2-68, Spilde 3-31, Isaac Mills 1-11

    Minn. Section 8AAA

    In Fargodome, Thursday

    Championship

    Dilworth-G-F 31,

    Pequot Lakes 20

    Pequot 7 7 0 6--20

    D-G-F 14 7 7 3--31

    DGF—Garrett Scheel 5 run (Drew Stalboerger kick)

    DGF—Brandon Clark 67 pass from Ethan Edeen (Stalboerger kick)

    PL—Nathan Traut 60 run (Conrad Nagy kick)

    DGF—Scheel 14 run (Stalboerger kick)

    PL—Austin Young 77 pass from Max Tangen (Nagy kick)

    DGF—Spencer Ewen 46 pass from Edeen (Stalboerger kick)

    PL—Tangen 1 run (kick failed)

    DGF—Stalboerger 35 field goal

    Minn. Section 6 9-man

    In Fargodome, Thursday

    Championship

    Waubun 32, Nevis 28

    Nevis 8 8 12 0--28

    Waubun 0 6 6 20--32

    N—Chase 8 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

    W—Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

    N—Dudley 67 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

    N—Chase 25 pass from DeWulf (run failed)

    W—Syverson 4 run (run failed)

    N—Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

    W—Makey 4 run (run failed)

    W—Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

    W—Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Syverson)

    N.D. 9-man playoffs

    Saturday's semifinals

    Thompson at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.

    North Prairie at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, noon

    N.D. Class A playoffs

    Saturday's semifinals

    Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

    Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm at Langdon-Munich, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 11

    Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

    N.D. Class AA playoffs

    Saturday's semifinals

    Hillsboro-Central Valley at Bismarck St. Mary's, 3 p.m.

    Kindred at Fargo Shanley, 3 p.m.

    Nov. 11

    Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

    N.D. Class AAA

    Today's semifinals

    Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

    Bismarck Century at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

    Prep volleyball

    N.D. A East Region

    Today's play-ins

    GF Central (No. 11 seed) at Fargo North (No. 6), 6 p.m.; Fargo South (No. 9) at Devils Lake (No. 8), 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton (No. 10) at Valley City (No. 7), 7 p.m.

    Tuesday quarterfinals

    All matches 7 p.m.

    Fargo South/Devils Lake winner at GF Red River (No. 1); Fargo Davies (No. 5) at West Fargo (No. 4); Wahpeton/Valley City winner at Fargo Shanley (No. 2); Central/Fargo North winner at WF Sheyenne (No. 3)

    Tournament continues Nov. 11-12 in Fargo.

    N.D. B Region 2

    Today's play-ins

    All matches 7 p.m.

    Midway-Minto (No. 13) at Thompson (No. 4); Cavalier (No. 12) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 5), at Hillsboro; Hatton-Northwood (No. 11) at Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 6); Larimore (No. 10) at North Border (No. 7) in Pembina; Grafton (No. 9) at Griggs County Central (No. 8)

    At Mayville State

    Monday's quarterfinals

    Grafton/Griggs CC winner vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Thompson/Midway-Minto winner vs. Cavalier/Hillsboro-CV winner, 25 minutes after completion of previous match; North Border/Larimore winner vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood winner vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

    Tuesday

    Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

    Thursday

    Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

    N.D. B Region 4

    Thursday's play-ins

    Benson County 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0

    Dunseith 25-13-25-25,

    Rolette-Wolford 19-25-18-20

    Dunseith (kills-blocks-service aces)—McKenzie St. Claire 17-x-5, Sabyl Hunt 13-x-x, Hailey Davis (38 assists), Journey Azure x-4-x, Shannon Smith (3 digs)

    Rolette-Wolford (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kinze Martinson 14-6-4, Lynnsey Slaubaugh (9 digs), Baylee Mora (19 assists), Megan Richard (8 digs)

    Dakota Prairie 25-25-25-25,

    Lakota 19-10-27-23

    Lakota (kills-blocks-service aces)—Breanne Schmidt 16-x-x (4 digs), Kendra Kremer 11-4-x , Emily Bina (9 assists), Brooke Aronson (4 digs), Alexandra Anderson (10 assists, 5 digs), Samantha Schoberl 4-x-x, Stephanie Bartlett 4-1-x (4 digs)

    Dakota Prairie (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Poehls (37 assists, 2 digs), Erika McPherson (3 digs), Alison Trenda (5 assists, 2 digs), Carly Lippert 8-x-x, Ashley Quam 9-x-x, Paige Haakenson 11-x-x (4 digs), Shaye Frederick 8-1-x

    St. John 18-25-25-26,

    Rolla 25-10-22-24

    Rolla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Lashai Bercier x-x-17 (8 assists, 17 digs), Keana Cahill 6-x-x, Emma Mitchell x-x-3, Samantha Nordmark 17-x-x, Jacie Parisien (22 assists), Kyleigh Wilkes (24 digs)

    St. John (kills-blocks-service aces)—Taitum Eller (15 digs), Jocelyn Braunberger 11-x-4, Kirstien Fleetwood 5-x-x, Mhaddie Poitra 23-x-2, Justice Grant 7-x-6 (32 assists), Becca Leonard (16 digs)

    At Devils Lake

    Monday's quarterfinals

    Dunseith vs. North Star (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Benson County vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 4), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; St. John vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

    Tuesday

    Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

    Thursday

    Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

    Minn. Section 8A

    Today

    Section championship, Stephen-Argyle vs. Win-E-Mac, 7:30 at UM-Crookston

    Minn. Section 8AA

    Saturday

    Section championship, Dilworth-G-F vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m. at Pelican Rapids

    College football

    Big Sky Conference

    Conf. Overall

    North Dakota 6-0 7-2

    Eastern Washington 5-0 7-1

    Cal Poly 4-1 6-2

    Weber State 4-1 5-3

    Northern Colorado 3-2 5-3

    Southern Utah 3-3 4-4

    Northern Arizona 3-3 4-4

    Montana 2-3 5-3

    Idaho State 1-4 2-6

    Portland State 1-4 2-6

    UC Davis 1-4 2-6

    Sacramento State 1-5 1-8

    Montana State 0-5 2-6

    Saturday's games

    UND at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.

    Northern Arizona at Weber, 1 p.m.

    Montana State at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

    Portland State at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

    Idaho State at Montana, 4 p.m.

    Eastern Washington at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

    Missouri Valley Conference

    Conf. Overall

    North Dakota St. 4-1 7-1

    Youngstown St. 4-1 6-2

    South Dakota St. 4-1 5-3

    Western Illinois 3-2 6-2

    South Dakota 3-2 4-4

    Missouri St. 2-3 4-4

    Northern Iowa 2-3 3-5

    Indiana St. 2-4 4-5

    Illinois St. 2-4 4-5

    Southern Illinois 0-5 2-6

    Saturday's games

    Youngstown State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

    Northern Iowa at Indiana State

    South Dakota at Southern Illinois

    Missouri State at S.D. State

    Illinois State at Western Illinois

    North Star

    Conf. Overall

    Dickinson St. 5-0 7-2

    Valley City St. 4-2 5-4

    Presentation 2-2 6-2

    Mayville St. 2-2 4-4

    Dakota St. 2-3 5-4

    Jamestown 2-3 3-6

    Waldorf 0-5 1-8

    Saturday's games

    Dickinson at Mayville, 1 p.m.

    Jamestown at Walford

    Dakota at Presentation

    Northern Sun

    North

    Conf. Overall

    Minn. Duluth 5-0 8-2

    Bemidji St. 4-1 7-2

    MSU-Moorhead 3-2 5-4

    Northern St. 3-2 5-4

    St. Cloud 3-2 4-5

    Minot 1-4 2-7

    U-Mary 1-4 1-8

    Minn.-Crookston 0-5 0-9

    South

    Conf. Overall

    Sioux Falls 5-0 9-0

    Augustana 3-2 6-3

    Minn-Mankato 3-2 6-3

    Winona 3-2 6-3

    SW Minn. St. 2-3 5-4

    Upper Iowa 2-3 3-6

    Wayne St. 2-3 3-6

    Con. St. Paul 0-5 2-7

    Saturday's games

    Minn.-Crookston at Northern, 1 p.m.

    Moorhead at Bemidji, 1 p.m.

    Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

    Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

    Mankato at Wayne State

    SW Minnesota at Winona

    St. Cloud at Minot

    Mary at Duluth

    Women's soccer

    Thursday's results

    Summit League tourney, in Fargo

    Oral Roberts 2, N.D. State 0

    S.D. State 5, Denver 2

    College volleyball

    Thursday's result

    UND 25-25-25,

    Eastern Wash. 19-21-23

    EWU (kills-blocks-service aces)—Seiler 11-2-1, Ahuna 7-1-0, Miller (26 assists) UND(kills-blocks-service aces)—Faith Dooley 12-2-0, Tamara Merseli 9-1-0, Julia Kaczorowska 7-0-0, Sydney Griffin (36 assists)

    Women's basketball

    Thursday's result

    N.D. State 79, Bemidji State 59 (exhibition)

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFSports
