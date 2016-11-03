Thursday's local scoreboard

Mahnomen 48, Polk County West 6

Minn. Section 8 9-man

In Fargodome, Thursday

Championship

Stephen-Argyle 41,

Clearbrook-Gonvick 22

C-Gonv. 0 8 0 14--22

S-Argyle 14 7 7 13--41

SA—Kyler Szczepanski 1 run (Isaac Mills kick)

SA—Sandler Hanson 35 run (Mills kick)

CG—Tristan Bakke 33 run (Ethan Dorman run)

SA—Joston Hoeper 15 run (Mills kick)

SA—Tom Gryskiewicz 12 run (Mills kick)

CG—Bakke 8 run (Trevor Rogstad pass from Dorman)

SA—Hoeper 2 run (Mills kick)

SA—Hoeper 11 run (kick blocked)

CG—Bakke 2 run (PAT failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—C-G: Ethan Dorman 21-121, Tristan Bakke 20-106, Trevor Rogstad 5-14; S-A: Kyler Szczepanski 14-95, Stoene Spilde 9-79, Chris McGlynn 7-59, Joston Hoeper 7-46, Sandler Hanson 2-36

PASSING—C-G: Dorman 6-14-1, 42 yards; S-A: McGlynn 6-10-1, 110 yards

RECEIVING—C-G: Nathanael Dahl 3-32, Rogstad 2-6, Spencer Reed 1-4; S-A: Wyatt Neuschwander 2-68, Spilde 3-31, Isaac Mills 1-11

Minn. Section 8AAA

In Fargodome, Thursday

Championship

Dilworth-G-F 31,

Pequot Lakes 20

Pequot 7 7 0 6--20

D-G-F 14 7 7 3--31

DGF—Garrett Scheel 5 run (Drew Stalboerger kick)

DGF—Brandon Clark 67 pass from Ethan Edeen (Stalboerger kick)

PL—Nathan Traut 60 run (Conrad Nagy kick)

DGF—Scheel 14 run (Stalboerger kick)

PL—Austin Young 77 pass from Max Tangen (Nagy kick)

DGF—Spencer Ewen 46 pass from Edeen (Stalboerger kick)

PL—Tangen 1 run (kick failed)

DGF—Stalboerger 35 field goal

Minn. Section 6 9-man

In Fargodome, Thursday

Championship

Waubun 32, Nevis 28

Nevis 8 8 12 0--28

Waubun 0 6 6 20--32

N—Chase 8 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

W—Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

N—Dudley 67 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

N—Chase 25 pass from DeWulf (run failed)

W—Syverson 4 run (run failed)

N—Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

W—Makey 4 run (run failed)

W—Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

W—Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Syverson)

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Thompson at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.

North Prairie at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm at Langdon-Munich, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Hillsboro-Central Valley at Bismarck St. Mary's, 3 p.m.

Kindred at Fargo Shanley, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA

Today's semifinals

Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

Bismarck Century at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Prep volleyball

N.D. A East Region

Today's play-ins

GF Central (No. 11 seed) at Fargo North (No. 6), 6 p.m.; Fargo South (No. 9) at Devils Lake (No. 8), 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton (No. 10) at Valley City (No. 7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday quarterfinals

All matches 7 p.m.

Fargo South/Devils Lake winner at GF Red River (No. 1); Fargo Davies (No. 5) at West Fargo (No. 4); Wahpeton/Valley City winner at Fargo Shanley (No. 2); Central/Fargo North winner at WF Sheyenne (No. 3)

Tournament continues Nov. 11-12 in Fargo.

N.D. B Region 2

Today's play-ins

All matches 7 p.m.

Midway-Minto (No. 13) at Thompson (No. 4); Cavalier (No. 12) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 5), at Hillsboro; Hatton-Northwood (No. 11) at Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 6); Larimore (No. 10) at North Border (No. 7) in Pembina; Grafton (No. 9) at Griggs County Central (No. 8)

At Mayville State

Monday's quarterfinals

Grafton/Griggs CC winner vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Thompson/Midway-Minto winner vs. Cavalier/Hillsboro-CV winner, 25 minutes after completion of previous match; North Border/Larimore winner vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood winner vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. B Region 4

Thursday's play-ins

Benson County 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0

Dunseith 25-13-25-25,

Rolette-Wolford 19-25-18-20

Dunseith (kills-blocks-service aces)—McKenzie St. Claire 17-x-5, Sabyl Hunt 13-x-x, Hailey Davis (38 assists), Journey Azure x-4-x, Shannon Smith (3 digs)

Rolette-Wolford (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kinze Martinson 14-6-4, Lynnsey Slaubaugh (9 digs), Baylee Mora (19 assists), Megan Richard (8 digs)

Dakota Prairie 25-25-25-25,

Lakota 19-10-27-23

Lakota (kills-blocks-service aces)—Breanne Schmidt 16-x-x (4 digs), Kendra Kremer 11-4-x , Emily Bina (9 assists), Brooke Aronson (4 digs), Alexandra Anderson (10 assists, 5 digs), Samantha Schoberl 4-x-x, Stephanie Bartlett 4-1-x (4 digs)

Dakota Prairie (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Poehls (37 assists, 2 digs), Erika McPherson (3 digs), Alison Trenda (5 assists, 2 digs), Carly Lippert 8-x-x, Ashley Quam 9-x-x, Paige Haakenson 11-x-x (4 digs), Shaye Frederick 8-1-x

St. John 18-25-25-26,

Rolla 25-10-22-24

Rolla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Lashai Bercier x-x-17 (8 assists, 17 digs), Keana Cahill 6-x-x, Emma Mitchell x-x-3, Samantha Nordmark 17-x-x, Jacie Parisien (22 assists), Kyleigh Wilkes (24 digs)

St. John (kills-blocks-service aces)—Taitum Eller (15 digs), Jocelyn Braunberger 11-x-4, Kirstien Fleetwood 5-x-x, Mhaddie Poitra 23-x-2, Justice Grant 7-x-6 (32 assists), Becca Leonard (16 digs)

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals

Dunseith vs. North Star (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Benson County vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 4), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; St. John vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Minn. Section 8A

Today

Section championship, Stephen-Argyle vs. Win-E-Mac, 7:30 at UM-Crookston

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday

Section championship, Dilworth-G-F vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m. at Pelican Rapids

College football

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota 6-0 7-2

Eastern Washington 5-0 7-1

Cal Poly 4-1 6-2

Weber State 4-1 5-3

Northern Colorado 3-2 5-3

Southern Utah 3-3 4-4

Northern Arizona 3-3 4-4

Montana 2-3 5-3

Idaho State 1-4 2-6

Portland State 1-4 2-6

UC Davis 1-4 2-6

Sacramento State 1-5 1-8

Montana State 0-5 2-6

Saturday's games

UND at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber, 1 p.m.

Montana State at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Portland State at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota St. 4-1 7-1

Youngstown St. 4-1 6-2

South Dakota St. 4-1 5-3

Western Illinois 3-2 6-2

South Dakota 3-2 4-4

Missouri St. 2-3 4-4

Northern Iowa 2-3 3-5

Indiana St. 2-4 4-5

Illinois St. 2-4 4-5

Southern Illinois 0-5 2-6

Saturday's games

Youngstown State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State

South Dakota at Southern Illinois

Missouri State at S.D. State

Illinois State at Western Illinois

North Star

Conf. Overall

Dickinson St. 5-0 7-2

Valley City St. 4-2 5-4

Presentation 2-2 6-2

Mayville St. 2-2 4-4

Dakota St. 2-3 5-4

Jamestown 2-3 3-6

Waldorf 0-5 1-8

Saturday's games

Dickinson at Mayville, 1 p.m.

Jamestown at Walford

Dakota at Presentation

Northern Sun

North

Conf. Overall

Minn. Duluth 5-0 8-2

Bemidji St. 4-1 7-2

MSU-Moorhead 3-2 5-4

Northern St. 3-2 5-4

St. Cloud 3-2 4-5

Minot 1-4 2-7

U-Mary 1-4 1-8

Minn.-Crookston 0-5 0-9

South

Conf. Overall

Sioux Falls 5-0 9-0

Augustana 3-2 6-3

Minn-Mankato 3-2 6-3

Winona 3-2 6-3

SW Minn. St. 2-3 5-4

Upper Iowa 2-3 3-6

Wayne St. 2-3 3-6

Con. St. Paul 0-5 2-7

Saturday's games

Minn.-Crookston at Northern, 1 p.m.

Moorhead at Bemidji, 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

Mankato at Wayne State

SW Minnesota at Winona

St. Cloud at Minot

Mary at Duluth

Women's soccer

Thursday's results

Summit League tourney, in Fargo

Oral Roberts 2, N.D. State 0

S.D. State 5, Denver 2

College volleyball

Thursday's result

UND 25-25-25,

Eastern Wash. 19-21-23

EWU (kills-blocks-service aces)—Seiler 11-2-1, Ahuna 7-1-0, Miller (26 assists) UND(kills-blocks-service aces)—Faith Dooley 12-2-0, Tamara Merseli 9-1-0, Julia Kaczorowska 7-0-0, Sydney Griffin (36 assists)

Women's basketball

Thursday's result

N.D. State 79, Bemidji State 59 (exhibition)