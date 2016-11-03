Fighting Hawks finish strong, eye Big Sky title

While the first two sets were stress-free for the Fighting Hawks, they found themselves trailing 7-0 at the start and behind 23-18 in the third. But UND rattled off seven consecutive points for the win.

In that final stretch, Moser had one kill, two blocks and another block shared with setter Sydney Griffin. Her solo block was the winner.

"Sometimes in volleyball you're just not clicking, but we were really clicking at the end," Moser said. "We had good spurts and bad spurts, but it didn't need to be that exciting at the end.

"We were trying to get out of our funk in the third set and we eventually did."

UND coach Mark Pryor also gave credit to Olivia Fraase, who was serving when the Fighting Hawks scored the last six of the seven-point streak for the win.

"We had only four blocks all night before that streak, then we went bang, bang, bang. We had aggressive blocks at the end," Pryor said.

The win kept the Fighting Hawks in contention to win the conference title and earn the top seed for the Big Sky tournament, which includes hosting the event. UND and Northern Arizona each have two conference losses and they will meet Nov. 10 in Flagstaff, Ariz., likely with the conference title and tournament location on the line.

UND hasn't lost at home to a Big Sky opponent this year. "If we can host the tournament—that's a big deal," Moser said.

Junior Faith Dooley, known for her blocking more than her hitting, led UND with 12 kills and had only two blocks. Tamara Merseli, UND's only player who never leaves the court, had nine kills and 14 digs.

"When you start out with being seven points behind, it's ridiculously tough to bounce back," Pryor said. "But Chelsea finished it. We appreciate her senior leadership."

UND has won five straight and 11 of the past 12.

"It was important to do it in three sets, because it makes it easier on the body this time of the year," Pryor said.