Strong third quarter carries Nuggets past Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with a double-double, scoring 32 points and adding 14 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 25, but it wasn't enough for the Timberwolves (1-3).

After trailing by six at halftime, Denver outscored Minnesota 33-14 in the third quarter. Nurkic and Gallinari both had nine points in the third as the Nuggets shot 61.1 percent from the floor in the frame.

Tyson Chandler had 19 points for Denver, along with six boards. Veteran guard Jameer Nelson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Denver outshot Minnesota and made one more field goal than the Timberwolves in the first half, but Minnesota shot 7-of-8 from 3-point range to take a 61-55 halftime lead. That included two 3-pointers each from Wiggins, Towns and guard Zach LaVine.

Minnesota clawed back in the fourth quarter. Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica kept his team in the game with 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Wiggins hit a jumper to cut Denver's lead to 99-96 with 3:25 remaining, and a Towns free throw brought Minnesota within two.

That was as close as the Wolves would get down the stretch. A three-point play by Emmanuel Mudiay put the Nuggets back up by five.

Minnesota had a pair of open looks at a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute but couldn't connect. After the Wolves got the ball back with four seconds left and trailing by three, Bjelica's 3-point shot at the buzzer rolled out.

In all four games, Minnesota has led by 15 or more at one point. That was the case Thursday as the Wolves jumped out to a big first-half lead. But like its first two games, Minnesota squandered that lead. That included a bad third quarter Saturday against Sacramento, much like what the Wolves endured Thursday.

Denver went ahead midway through the third quarter and led by eight after a 9-0 run, capped by a Gallinari 3-pointer in the corner. That effectively erased Minnesota's 15-point lead, and the Nuggets controlled the action the rest of the way.