The former Marshall Hilltopper and 2012 seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres wasn't invited back to the NHL franchise's development camp for a second consecutive summer, and on top of that, Peterson's Huskies teammates were doubting his commitment to the program.

St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko admitted even he had his concerns about Peterson.

"A lot of our guys come back and train in the summer. He didn't come back," Motzko said, telling the tale back in September at NCHC Media Day. "He had a job back home and some of the guys in the locker room were going, 'He's not working out, he's not doing what he's supposed to do.' So I'm mad, because if the players know ... so he came back and he was absolutely a rock. He had a tremendous summer."

Peterson returned to everyone's good graces a year ago as a sophomore with 16 goals and seven assists. Now his popularity is growing even more this fall as a junior thanks to his team-leading seven points on six goals and one assist going into the No. 8-ranked Huskies' NCHC series against No. 1-ranked Minnesota Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The Bulldogs (5-1-2 overall, 2-0 NCHC) opened conference play a week ago with 5-2 and 3-0 home wins over defending national champion North Dakota. This will be the first weekend of conference play for the Huskies (4-2), who beat the Bulldogs last year in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship at Target Center in Minneapolis.

"It's always fun to play Duluth, no matter if it's in St. Cloud or up in Duluth," Peterson said. "Duluth is a very strong hockey team this year. They deserve to be No. 1 right now. It's going to be a very tough weekend for us. If we want to get one or two wins out of this weekend, we really have to come ready to compete and work hard and do all the little things right and play with their top guys."

Peterson likely will be going toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs' top lines after the Huskies lost their top six scorers from last year's champions, including five forwards.

Those departures have opened the door for a player like Peterson, who went from centering the third and fourth lines to centering the top two lines. He's seeing more time on power plays and penalty kills and finding himself in more key situations than last year, he said.

Peterson is seizing those opportunities, too, with goals in four of six games this season and a point in five of six games. He tallied a goal both nights a week ago in a home sweep of Alabama-Huntsville.

The week before that, Peterson had a career night registering his first collegiate hat trick in a come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies trailed 5-2 in that game. Peterson's third goal with 1:13 to go in regulation tied the game and forced OT.

"He's off to another great start for us," Motzko said by phone on Tuesday. "We use him in so many situations — penalty kill, power play, centering our top lines. He's great defensively, he's scoring goals and he's just been an upper-class catalyst for us right now. We're awfully young in so many areas and it's great we have an upperclassman take the lead role for us."

There was no complaining from anyone this summer about Peterson's offseason program, which included an invite to the Sabres' development camp after a two-year absence.

Peterson, who led the Hilltoppers to the state tournament as a senior in 2011-12 before playing two years of junior hockey in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was back home in Duluth training with Christopher Bell at Impact Sports Training. His mother takes care of his nutritional needs.

"I love coming back home and getting away from the college atmosphere a little bit, living under my mom's roof with her home-cooked meals," he said.

The Huskies need a player like Peterson to rise up this season and take another big step, not only because they lost five forwards and their No. 1 defenseman to graduation and the professional ranks, but because the Huskies are starting over in goal as well.

Junior all-league goaltender Charlie Lindgren joined sophomore wing Patrick Russell in leaving school early for the NHL this offseason. The Huskies also graduated senior Rasmus Reijola, the only other goalie on the roster to have played a game at St. Cloud.

In comes freshman Zach Driscoll and sophomore Jeff Smith, a transfer from Massachusetts-Lowell. They've struggled in the Huskies' first six games, combining for a .867 save percentage and 3.31 goals-against average.

Thankfully the two goalies have received plenty of goal support from Peterson and the 10 other Huskies who have contributed goals already this season, making St. Cloud State the top scoring offense in the NCHC after one month averaging four goals a game.

"I think it's a different group of faces, but the makeup of their team is the same, except for maybe the same thing we were going through trying to find a No. 1 goaltender," Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said. "Their back end is arguably one of the best in the league, if not the country with some of the defensemen they have. They've got skill up front. They've lost some firepower, but they replaced it with some young skill."