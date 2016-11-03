SHIPLEY: Idiot-athletes need tougher message

Another very public sexual misadventure, this time involving as many as six Gophers football players, has reopened an ugly wound that just won't seem to heal over in Dinkytown.

"We have over 700 student-athletes, so you're talking about a handful of students that put themselves in these situations," athletics director Mark Coyle said Thursday.

By my count, it's 10 since late February, when three men's basketball players were suspended for their roles in a sex act posted on the social media accounts of point guard Kevin Dorsey — who has since transferred. Ten is a small fraction of Minnesota's student-athlete population, but they have made a big, ugly noise.

On Wednesday, five football players reached a court settlement that lifted restraining orders barring them from TCF Bank Stadium. The petitioner, a young woman who works at the football stadium on game days, accused them of assaulting her during an encounter early in the morning of Sept. 2.

Add this to the February sex tape and the May arrest of another basketball player on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, and we have what is called narrative. It's an unfortunate development for Coyle, whose predecessor, Norwood Teague, was chased out of town after groping two peers during a school leadership retreat.

"We're obviously focusing on this," Coyle said, "and don't want that to be part of our story."

Unfortunately, it is.

It was in early December that a phalanx of independent lawyers completed a long, expensive look into the gender culture in Minnesota's athletics department. Ten lawyers and paralegals were paid at least $690,000 to tell the U exactly what it wanted hear.

In a Dec. 7 news conference, audit team leaders announced they found no evidence of a "climate of sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual conduct." That external probe, launched because of Teague, focused primarily on those in charge of the athletics department and found only that it was briefly run by a creep.

Elsewhere, the panel determined that nine players from an unnamed team harassed and intimidated a former university student but declared the incident an outlier.

It doesn't seem like it now.

Everyone is familiar with the argument that a coach, or even an entire athletics department, can't keep tabs on hundreds of student-athletes. That's true, but that's why you have rules and repercussions. In response to the Teague scandal, the school promised to adopt a new sexual harassment policy that includes "sanctions for student-athletes related to sexual harassment."

Four football players were suspended for a month after the Sept. 2 incident, but because of student privacy laws, we don't know exactly why. The basketball players who made the sex tape were suspended, too — first for a day, then for the rest of the season.

Likewise, basketball center Reggie Lynch was suspended from the team after his arrest in May. Only Lynch's suspension was directly linked to the incident; the others were for violations of team rules.

"Those rules aren't public," Coyle said, "but we have a simple philosophy, and it's that you represent the university the right way, and if you don't, there are consequences. We will hold people accountable. I said that the day I was hired, and I won't waver on that."

Yes, there have been consequences; I'm just not convinced they've been adequate. The behavior of these players indicates, at the least, a culture of disrespect for women among athletes playing on the school's most visible sports teams. Charges or no, they do not flatter our great land-grant research institution.

On Tuesday, junior receiver Brian Smith was kicked off the football team because he had been involved in a fight. Not arrested, not charged with a crime, yet kicked off the team. That is a strong message.

One gets the feeling the athletics department feels its hands are tied when it comes to an alleged sexual assault that prosecutors decline to pursue. I contend there are simple ways to avoid these situations altogether — and that if you don't, you're done.

Send a message.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.