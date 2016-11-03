Wild's Folin credits offseason training for new outlook

Folin, 25, hired a new offseason trainer and focused on improving his speed and quickness while maintaining his strength. What resulted, he said, was the "best offseason of my life."

"I'm coming in with that confidence that I'm one of the best-trained guys on this team and I'm ready to play," he said. "And that's kind of helped me get to the next level. I'm going to keep building off that. It's not going to change."

Folin's numbers are underwhelming — he has yet to record a point — but his plus-8 shows that he is becoming a solid defender under new coach Bruce Boudreau and blue-line assistant Scott Stevens.

"He has started off this season really good," said blue-line partner Jonas Brodin. "He kept saying he had a really good offseason. It shows."

Folin's offseason wasn't exactly by the book, though. Although he worked on fundamentals and skated nearly every day, he made a point to live a more "active lifestyle" while spending his first summer in six years in his native Sweden.

For example, he took a wrestling class as a way to supplement his usual workouts.

"I've never burned so many calories in an hour in my life," he said. "I'd get home, and I'd be so tired I couldn't move. I would sit there and be like, 'What the hell happened?' "

It was a humbling experience for a 6-foot-4 hockey player who is usually the one pushing opponents around.

"I come in there and I feel pretty big, and the small guys are just tossing me around," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, wow. I'm not strong at all.'"

Although what he learned from wrestling doesn't exactly translate to the ice, he said, the intensity of those workouts helped him hit the ground running in training camp. He quickly stood out despite playing only 26 games last season.

Because of his size and strength, Folin brings rare grit to a blue line built primarily on speed and puck movement.

"I think I bring a different element to this team that no one else really brings," Folin said. "I try to match up with the bigger guys out there and take that extra hit (to help other players) get more time with the puck. I also try to be strong in front of our net and box out guys and take on those big battles — because there are a lot of big boys out there."

Brodin, a rail by comparison, said playing with a guy like Folin gives him a sense of comfort.

"That's something we need on the D core," he said. "I'm not the biggest guy. It's nice to play with a guy that's a little bit stronger."

Boudreau said he likes the way Folin is playing.

"He was in and out of the lineup last year, so the more he plays, and the more we use him, the more confidence he's going to get and the better he's going to be," Boudreau said.

Folin said Stevens, a hall of fame defenseman with three Stanley Cup titles under his belt, has been a major influence.

"It makes a huge difference ... having conversations with him on a daily basis," Folin said. "He comes up to me and tells me what I did well the night before and what I didn't do so well and things to work on. That really brings out the confidence. You're allowed to make mistakes. You make those mistakes and learn from them and get better for the next game."

That wasn't always the case for Folin, who said that in past seasons he would make "one wrong pass and then have to sit on the bench for seven or eight minutes." That short leash obviously affected the way he played in games, whereas now he knows he can "get back to the bench and kind of recharge and get back out there."

As he prepares to play in his 10th consecutive game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon, Folin is clearly falling into a groove, though he's not complacent by any means.

"I don't take anything for granted," he said. "I know things can change every day. I try to show up every day and play my best."

Still, it's a good thing he is playing so well on the ice, because as Folin noted, he certainly doesn't have a career on the mat.

"Those guys were so good they would just toss me on the ground right away," he said. "After a couple times I was so tired I couldn't go back. It was awful."

