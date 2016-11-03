PREP FOOTBALL: Stephen-Argyle wins section title

Hoeper had only seven carries, gaining 46 yards. But he accounted for half of the Storm's six touchdowns with 15-, 2- and 11-yard runs. Kyler Szczepanski led the Storm rushing game with 95 yards. Quarterback Chris McGlynn was 6-of-10 passing for 110 yards and also rushed for 59.

Stephen-Argyle improved to 10-1.

Clearbrook-Gonvick, which received three rushing touchdowns from Tristan Bakke, finished its season 6-5. Bakke had 106 yards rushing and Ethan Dorman 121 for the Bears.

Stephen-Argyle 41,Clearbrook-Gonvick 22

Clearbrook-Gonvick 0 8 0 14--22

Stephen-Argyle 14 7 7 7--0

SA -- Kyler Szczepanski 1 run (Isaac Mills kick)

SA -- Sandler Hanson 35 run (Mills kick)

CG -- Tristan Bakke 33 run (Ethan Dorman run)

SA -- Joston Hoeper 15 run (Mills kick)

SA -- Tom Gryskiewicz 12 run (Mills kick)

CG -- Bakke 8 run (Trevor Rogstad pass from Dorman)

SA -- Hoeper 2 run (Mills kick)

SA -- Hoeper 11 run (kick blocked)

CG -- Bakke 2 run (PAT failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING -- C-G: Ethan Dorman 21-121, Tristan Bakke 20-106, Trevor Rogstad 5-14; S-A: Kyler Szczepanski 14-95, Stoene Spilde 9-79, Chris McGlynn 7-59, Joston Hoeper 7-46, Sandler Hanson 2-36

PASSING -- C-G: Dorman 6-14-1, 42 yards; S-A: McGlynn 6-10-1, 110 yards

RECEIVING -- C-G: Nathanael Dahl 3-32, Rogstad 2-6, Spencer Reed 1-4; S-A: Wyatt Neuschwander 2-68, Spilde 3-31, Isaac Mills 1-11