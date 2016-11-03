No longer.

This is the biggest World Series Game 7 audience since 1991. The official breaking of the curse beat out the final game of 2001, when the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched the title over the New York Yankees (39.08 million) and the last game of 1997's Florida Marlins-Cleveland Series (37.99 million). The biggest Game 7 of the last 25 years was 1991, which drew 50.34 million viewers to CBS to watch the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves.

The game didn't end until around 11:50 p.m., thanks to a slight rain delay and an extra inning. The 17 minutes of rain delay don't appear in those final ratings, per Nielsen policy.

The seven-game average audience for this series, 22.85 million, also makes the 2016 World Series the most-watched since 2004's Boston Red Sox sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals to break their own 86-year Curse of the Bambino (four-game average of 25.39 million).