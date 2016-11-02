Flyers roar back to down Detroit

Flyers right winger Jake Voracek ended an exhausting shift by hustling down the ice and depositing center Claude Giroux's pass behind Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek to give the Flyers the win 1:41 into overtime.

The Flyers sent the game into overtime when defenseman Mark Streit scored with 1:04 remaining in regulation and goalie Michal Neuvirth pulled for an extra attacker. Streit jammed a Brayden Schenn rebound past Mrazek.

The Red Wings have now lost 12 straight regular season games in Philadelphia dating back to Jan. 25, 1997, the first year of the Flyers' 20-year-old arena.

The Red Wings swept the Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final that season but had lost 11 straight games in Philadelphia since then.

Center Chris VandeVelde, a former UND standout, and left winger Roman Lyubimov each scored their first goals of the season for the Flyers (5-5-1), who have won two in a row.

Red Wings veteran left winger Henrik Zetterberg scored his first goal of the season 8:18 into the third period to give the Red Wings the lead. Centers Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings (6-4-1), who lost for the third straight game.

Neuvirth stopped 22 shots to improve to 3-1-0. Mrazek turned aside 36 shots and fell to 4-3-

Montreal 3, Vancouver 0: The Montreal Canadiens made history with a win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nathan Beaulieu, Torrey Mitchell and Alexander Radulov scored to extend the Canadiens' (9-0-1) winning streak to eight games, giving them the most points (19) through 10 games in franchise history.

Goaltender Carey Price made 42 saves for the Canadiens (9-0-1), earning his 37th career shutout. Ryan Miller stopped 19 shots for the struggling Canucks, who dropped their sixth straight.