Raptors upend Wizards again

The Olympian had 28 points in the second half and eight of the final 11 for the Raptors (3-1). DeRozan also scored 40 in the season opener and has at least 30 points in all four games.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points and Terrance Ross had 15 in Toronto's first road game.

John Wall had 33 points and 11 assists for the Wizards (0-3), but mistakes—and DeRozan—ruined their home opener. Toronto converted 21 turnovers by Washington into 30 points.

Rockets 118, Knicks 99: James Harden recorded his second double-double in as many nights, scoring 30 points with 15 assists to lead Houston to a win over New York at Madison Square Garden.

Harden scored 41 points to go along with 15 assists in a 128-120 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday.

The All-Star guard connected on 5-of-12 3-pointers as Houston shot 39.5 percent (15-of-38) from beyond the arc. Eric Gordon added 21 points and second-year pro Montrezl Harrell matched his career high with 17 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Knicks have given up at least 30 points in eight of their 16 quarters this season. The Rockets scored 33, 35 and 32 points in the first three quarters.

Nets 109, Pistons 101: Brook Lopez collected 34 points and 11 rebounds as Brooklyn rebounded from their worst loss of the young season by taking control in the first half before holding on for a victory over Detroit.

Lopez made his first six shots, 12 of 21 shots overall and 4 of 8 3-pointers. Before Wednesday, he had made 4 of 38 3-pointers in his first 491 regular-season games, but with the Nets looking to shoot more from the arc, Lopez has been encouraged to take long-distance shots.

Reserve Sean Kilpatrick added 24 points for the Nets, who scored 71 points in the first half but only 38 in the second half. Brooklyn shot 71 percent in the first half and 53.9 percent overall.

Lakers 123, Hawks 116: Lou Williams, a former Atlanta Hawks player returning to his hometown, was no factor until the fourth quarter for the Los Angeles Lakers and then the veteran guard couldn't be stopped.

Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Lakers handed the Hawks their first loss after three wins with a comeback victory.

D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points for the Lakers (2-3) and Nick Young had 17 points, including a clinching 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Hornets 109, 76ers 93: Kemba Walker scored 22 points and the Charlotte Hornets came alive in the second half to beat Philadelphia the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets trailed by 13 points in the first half and were down 53-46 at halftime, but they scored the first 13 points of the third quarter and remained in control from there. They eventually led by as many as 18 points.

The Hornets were playing on three days' rest and the Sixers were on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season.