Wednesday's local scoreboard

Shanley 17-3 24-8

Sheyenne 15-5 24-7

West Fargo 13-7 20-13

Fargo Davies 13-7 18-12

Fargo North 12-8 17-13

Valley City 9-11 20-13

Devils Lake 5-15 11-19

Fargo South 5-15 10-21

Wahpeton 3-17 6-23

GF Central 0-20 4-26

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. B Region 2

Reg. Over.

pts W-L-T

Fin-Sh/H-P 22-2 24-8-0

P.River/F-L 20-4 20-11-0

Drayton/VE 18-6 22-9-1

Thompson 17-7 15-16-0

Hillsboro-CV 17-7 14-16-0

May-Port-CG 14-10 14-17-0

N.Border 14-10 17-13-0

Griggs CC 12-12 13-18-0

Grafton 9-15 11-18-0

Larimore 5-19 6-17-1

Hatton-Nor. 4-20 9-19-0

Cavalier 3-21 5-22-0

Mid-Minto 1-23 3-22-2

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. B Region 4

Reg. Over.

W-L W-L-T

North Star 11-0 32-1-0

Langdon-E-M 10-1 37-2-0

NR-Shey. 8-3 16-14-0

Harvey-WC 8-3 14-11-0

Benson Co. 7-4 19-13-0

Dak. Prairie 6-5 13-13-0

St. John 6-7 12-17-0

Rolette-Wol. 5-8 13-19-0

Dunseith 4-7 10-14-0

Rolla 3-10 10-19-1

Lakota 1-10 1-25-0

FWinds.-Min. 0-11 0-17-0

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. A East Region

Friday play-ins

GF Central (No. 11 seed) at Fargo North (No. 6), 6 p.m.; Fargo South (No. 9) at Devils Lake (No. 8), 6:30 p.m.; Wahpeton (No. 10) at Valley City (No. 7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday quarterfinals

All matches 7 p.m.

Fargo South/Devils Lake winner at GF Red River (No. 1); Fargo Davies (No. 5) at West Fargo (No. 4); Wahpeton/Valley City winner at Fargo Shanley (No. 2); Central/Fargo North winner at WF Sheyenne (No. 3)

Tournament continues Nov. 11-12 in Fargo.

N.D. B Region 2

Friday play-ins

All matches 7 p.m.

Midway-Minto (No. 13) at Thompson (No. 4); Cavalier (No. 12) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 5), at Hillsboro; Hatton-Northwood (No. 11) at Mayville-Portland-CG (No. 6); Larimore (No. 10) at North Border (No. 7) in Pembina; Grafton (No. 9) at Griggs County Central (No. 8)

At Mayville State

Monday's quarterfinals

Grafton/Griggs CC winner vs. Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Thompson/Midway-Minto winner vs. Cavalier/Hillsboro-CV winner, 25 minutes after completion of previous match; North Border/Larimore winner vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood winner vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

N.D. B Region 4

Today's play-ins

Dunseith (No. 9) at Rolette-Wolford (No. 8), 6 p.m.; Four Winds-Minnewaukan (No. 12) at Benson County (No. 5), 6 p.m. at Maddock; Rolla (No. 10) at St. John (No. 7), 7 p.m.; Lakota (No. 11) at Dakota Prairie (No. 6), 7 p.m. at McVille

At Devils Lake

Monday's quarterfinals

Rolette-Wolford/Dunseith winner vs. North Star (No. 1), 3 p.m.; Benson County/Four Winds-Minn. Winner vs. Harvey-Wells County (No. 4), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; St. John/Rolla winner vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (No. 2), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match; Lakota/Dakota Prairie winner vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (No. 3), 25 minutes after conclusion of previous match

Tuesday

Semifinals, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place match, 6 p.m.; championship to follow

Minn. Section 8A

Win-E-Mac vs. Stephen-Argyle

At UM-Crookston, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Win-E-Mac

Coach: Lynette Kaster.

Record: 21-10, No. 1 seed from East subsection champion.

Recent section tournament history: Win-E-Mac last was in the 8A final in 2013, when it claimed the section title for the fourth consecutive season.

Regular rotation: Sr. L Breanna Carroll (23 service aces, 226 digs), jr. OH Lauren Strom (159 kills, 18 service aces, 261 digs), sr. OH Alayna Espeseth (227 kills, 39 blocks, 35 service aces, 370 digs), sr. MH Olivia Simonson (335 kills, 116 blocks, 43 service aces, 240 digs), fr. MH Lindsey Espeseth (61 kills, 39 blocks), jr. S Maci Hamre (433 assists, 30 blocks, 33 service aces, 207 digs), soph. RH Hannah Smeby (75 kills, 27 blocks) or jr. S Kylie Stuhaug (276 assists, 18 service aces, 194 digs).

Stephen-Argyle

Coach: Renae Lindgren.

Record: 27-3, West subsection champion.

Recent section tournament history: Stephen-Argyle is making its first appearance in the section championship match.

Regular rotation: Jr. OH Autumn Thompson (236 kills, 37 service aces, 289 digs), soph. OH Abby McGlynn (498 kills, 40 service aces, 40 blocks, 215 digs), sr. MH Deborah Haugen (154 kills, 45 blocks), soph. MH Abbey Johnson (116 kills, 59 blocks), sr. S/RH Jules Efta (72 kills, 500 assists, 19 service aces, 26 blocks, 147 digs), soph. S/RH Savannah Riopelle (78 kills, 525 assists, 38 service aces, 29 blocks, 154 digs), jr. L Maddie Weberg (15 service aces, 433 digs).

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday

Section championship, Dilworth-G-F vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m. at Pelican Rapids

Prep football

6

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Thompson at Bismarck Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.

North Prairie at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan, 1:30 p.m.

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm at Langdon-Munich, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Hillsboro-Central Valley at Bismarck St. Mary's, 3 p.m.

Kindred at Fargo Shanley, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA

Friday's semifinals

Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

Bismarck Century at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A

Today

Championship, Mahnomen vs. Polk County West, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Today

Stephen-Argyle vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AA

Friday

Championship, Barnesville vs. Hawley, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Friday

Championship, Willmar vs. Rocori-Cold Spring, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 6 9-man

Today

Championship, Waubun vs. Nevis, 3 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAA

Today

Championship, Dilworth-G-F vs. Pequot Lakes, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Honor roll

6

Football

100-yard rushing games

Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 22-182

Pelon Pruneda, Polk Co. West, 22-149

John Fontaine, Polk Co. West, 23-144

Brody Cahill, North Prairie, 17-143

Mitch Foss, Mahnomen, 7-129

Adam Diedrich, Thompson, 17-115

Gabe Leonard, North Prairie, 20-102

100-yard passing games

Jacob Delvo, Langdon-Munich, 14-22, 260

Calen Schwabe, Thompson, 14-20, 208

Jacob Tupa, Larimore, 10-18, 207

Parker Wenzel, Red River, 13-22, 186

Chris McGlynn, Stephen-Argyle, 6-7, 172

100-yard receiving games

Stoene Spilde, Stephen-Argyle, 3-128

Chase Peebles, Langdon-Munich, 4-118

Collin Grotte, Thompson, 4-104

Lavan Culkins, Bagley, 2-103

Volleyball

Double doubles

Kiley Borowicz, Roseau, 12 kills, 16 digs vs. Dilworth-G-F

Madi Hart, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 16 kills, 19 digs vs. North Star; 10 kills, 12 digs vs. Lakota

Rachel Hill, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 40 assists, 10 digs vs. North Star

Hannah Johnson, North Border, 14 kills, 16 digs vs. Drayton/V-E

Victoria Johnson, Roseau, 14 kills, 13 assists vs. EGF Senior High; 14 kills, 16 assists vs. Dilworth-G-F

Macey Kvilvang, North Star, 22 kills, 16 digs vs. Rolette-Wolford; 17 kills, 12 digs vs. Langdon-E-M

Alicia Larsgaard, Griggs Co. Central, 12 kills, 23 digs vs. Park River/F-L

Laiken Larson, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, 11 kills, 13 digs vs. North Border

Gabbie Miller, North Star, 15 kills, 10 digs vs. Rolette-Wolford

Stephanie Miller, North star, 18 assists, 12 digs vs. Rolette-Wolford

Lexi Robson, Red River, 39 assists, 14 digs vs. West Fargo

Callie Ronningen, Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 17 kills, 11 digs vs. North Star

Katelyn Rudolph, Sacred Heart, 10 kills, 10 blocks vs. Fertile-Beltrami

Maggie Steffen, Red River, 17 kills, 14 digs vs. West Fargo

Autumn Thompson, Stephen-Argyle, 14 kills, 10 digs vs. Kittson Co. Central

Lexi Turn, Kittson Co. Central, 50 assists, 10 digs vs. Stephen-Argyle

Marlee Turn, Kittson Co. Central, 18 kills, 10 digs vs. Stephen-Argyle

College football

6

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota 6-0 7-2

Eastern Washington 5-0 7-1

Cal Poly 4-1 6-2

Weber State 4-1 5-3

Northern Colorado 3-2 5-3

Southern Utah 3-3 4-4

Northern Arizona 3-3 4-4

Montana 2-3 5-3

Idaho State 1-4 2-6

Portland State 1-4 2-6

UC Davis 1-4 2-6

Sacramento State 1-5 1-8

Montana State 0-5 2-6

Saturday's games

UND at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber, 1 p.m.

Montana State at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Portland State at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota St. 4-1 7-1

Youngstown St. 4-1 6-2

South Dakota St. 4-1 5-3

Western Illinois 3-2 6-2

South Dakota 3-2 4-4

Missouri St. 2-3 4-4

Northern Iowa 2-3 3-5

Indiana St. 2-4 4-5

Illinois St. 2-4 4-5

Southern Illinois 0-5 2-6

Saturday's games

Youngstown State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State

South Dakota at Southern Illinois

Missouri State at S.D. State

Illinois State at Western Illinois

North Star

Conf. Overall

Dickinson St. 5-0 7-2

Valley City St. 4-2 5-4

Presentation 2-2 6-2

Mayville St. 2-2 4-4

Dakota St. 2-3 5-4

Jamestown 2-3 3-6

Waldorf 0-5 1-8

Saturday's games

Dickinson at Mayville, 1 p.m.

Jamestown at Walford

Dakota at Presentation

Northern Sun

North

Conf. Overall

Minn. Duluth 5-0 8-2

Bemidji St. 4-1 7-2

MSU-Moorhead 3-2 5-4

Northern St. 3-2 5-4

St. Cloud 3-2 4-5

Minot 1-4 2-7

U-Mary 1-4 1-8

Minn.-Crookston 0-5 0-9

South

Conf. Overall

Sioux Falls 5-0 9-0

Augustana 3-2 6-3

Minn-Mankato 3-2 6-3

Winona 3-2 6-3

SW Minn. St. 2-3 5-4

Upper Iowa 2-3 3-6

Wayne St. 2-3 3-6

Con. St. Paul 0-5 2-7

Saturday's games

Minn.-Crookston at Northern, 1 p.m.

Moorhead at Bemidji, 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul

Mankato at Wayne State

SW Minnesota at Winona

St. Cloud at Minot

Mary at Duluth

Men's basketball

6

Tuesday's result

N.D. State 90, Concordia 53 (exhibition)