It's new against old in Section 8A final

Win-E-Mac plays Stephen-Argyle in the section championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at University of Minnesota-Crookston.

It will be the first appearance in the section volleyball final for Stephen-Argyle. Win-E-Mac, had a run of four consecutive section championships from 2010-13.

"I don't think that means anything now,'' Kaster, the Patriots' coach, said. "I have one returning player from that last team that went to state, Olivia Simonson. All the rest are new to this.

"The girls probably watched those teams. They've seen the tradition and they know it is possible to achieve. That could help us a little. But I don't think it's any big advantage.''

Win-E-Mac is 21-10. Stephen-Argyle is 27-3, with its lone losses to Class AA Roseau (twice) and Kittson County Central. The teams are similar in that they both have a big three on offense.

Stephen-Argyle is led by Abby McGlynn, who has 498 kills this season and 1,028 for her career. Also strong at the net are Autumn Thompson (236 kills) and Deborah Haugen (154 kills).

"There hasn't been a team that has stopped Abby,'' S-A coach Renae Lindgren said. "When we have to get a point, we got to her. She can jump and she attacks the ball so fast with her swing.''

While the Storm are in their first section volleyball final, several of the players were on the S-A team that played in the 2015 state basketball tournament. "It's an athletic group,'' Lindgren said. "Some of the girls were on that basketball team, so they've played in pressure situations.''

Win-E-Mac doesn't have the height and blocking of the teams that went to state four straight seasons. The Patriots do have balance. Simonson's 335 kills lead the offense, followed by Alayna Espeseth (227) and Lauren Strom (159).

"We have some strong hitters,'' Kaster said. "We don't have one person we try to go to on every set. We have three really strong players and others who contribute, too.''

Crookston runners excel

Crookston has a high percentage of runners competing Saturday in the Minnesota Class A state cross country meet in Northfield.

Crookston has only three runners on its team. Two of them qualified for state, as freshman Katherine Geist finished second in the girls Section 8A meet and freshman Ben Andringa qualified by placing 13th in the boys section meet.

It will be the third straight season Geist will be running at state.

Geist was runner-up in a section field that included Perham, the top-ranked team in the state coaches' poll.

"We were shooting for a top three for her,'' Crookston coach Kristy Aune said. "She's got a great combination of talent and work ethic. We thought that was a legitimate goal.

"Ben's been running a 17:40, so we knew he had a chance. We figured he'd be in the thick of it, too.''

Roseau also has two runners advancing to state, as Ellie Nelson placed eighth in the girls division and Brett Erickson 14th to take the final qualifying spot in the boys division.

Briefly

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page setter Jana Mehus recently recorded the 2,000th assist of her volleyball career. . . . Seniors Jayden Komrosky of North Star and Kari Wolfe of Harvey have been named North Dakota winners of the Wendy's High School Heisman scholarships.