Small linebacker packing big punch

Size is no disadvantage for Munro, who is in the thick of the action on the football field from his middle linebacker position.

"Being smaller, maybe some people think that makes it more difficult for me,'' Munro said. "I want to go out and show I can play. I think our whole team plays with a chip on our shoulders, wanting to go out and earn respect.''

Munro earned that respect last season when he was a 9-man second team high school all-state pick. Fellow senior Brody Cahill was a first-team pick. They lead the defense for the 10-0 North Prairie team that plays a state semifinal playoff game at New Salem/Glen-Ullin at 2 p.m.Saturday.

"You don't usually see a (smaller) kid like Garrett playing middle linebacker on better 9-man teams,'' Cougars coach Pat Wilkes said. "But I wouldn't trade him for any other middle linebacker I've seen this year. Size doesn't matter for him.''

The size advantages for bigger linebacker are the height to see into the offensive backfield and the bulk to take on blockers.

"But our defensive linemen do a good job of taking up blockers and opening up gaps,'' Wilkes said. "He gets to roam around and find ball carriers. And he's a hitter. Garrett likes to tackle. Even in practices, he'll pop kids pretty good.

"Garrett's a smart kid. We scout teams pretty well. You explain something to him and he gets it. He's very coachable.''

Munro credits the Cougars' defensive line for allowing him to roam the field and make plays. With his size, Munro says he isn't going to be able to push big linemen around. Instead, he relies on quickness to make plays.

"I'm already low to the ground, and the best way to tackle is at the ankles,'' said Munro, who also is a key blocker in the North Prairie offense as starting fullback. "But I do like to play physical. I'm small and light, but I have some power.''

His coaches try to tap into that power potential. They'll tease him about bad tackling fundamentals, a missed tackle or lack of pop on a tackle.

"If you get Garrett mad, it's not a good thing for whoever he's tackling,'' Wilkes said. "He plays with an edge.''

The Cougars have been stingy—and opportunistic—on defense. Opponents average 17 points a game against them. The Cougars' defense has returned turnovers for six touchdowns, including two by Munro off interceptions.

"I think our defense is good,'' Munro said.

North Prairie at New Salem/Glen Ullin

2 p.m. Saturday

North Prairie

Coach: Pat Wilkes.

Record: 10-0, Region 4 No. 1 seed.

Offensive average: 51.4 ppg.

Defensive average: 17.0 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Gabe Leonard 139-1,211, Brody Cahill 90-950, Garrett Munro 65-681.

Passing leader: Cahill 43-81, 755 yards, 8 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Alex Abrahamson 13-214, Carson Wilkes 10-158, Jared Loing 10-119.

New Salem/G-U

Coach: Steve Kleinjan.

Record: 9-1, Region 5 No. 1 seed.

Offensive average: 37.5 ppg.

Defensive average: 16.2 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Garret Soupir 76-669, Noah Thiel 68-441, Braden Zuroff 51-340, Brandon Schroeder 55-338, Dawsen Bueligen 64-302.

Passing leader: Evan Henke 64-118-7, 1,267 yards, 23 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Shane Forster 24-585, Tanner Slag 15-328, Zuroff 7-135, Schroeder 8-101.