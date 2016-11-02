Winning the turnover battle key to Thompson win

Thompson is stingy on defense. The Tommies have a huge advantage in forced turnovers as opposed to turnovers committed. And Thompson is undefeated at 10-0 and heading into the semifinals of the North Dakota 9-man high school football playoffs.

The Tommies face another 10-0 team when they travel to Bismarck Shiloh Christian for a 2 p.m. semifinal game Saturday.

Thompson has the highest scoring average in the state 9-man ranks at 51.5 points a game. The Tommies also have the second-stingiest defensive average, allowing 9.5 points a game.

"Our offense definitely gets more attention,'' Thompson lineman Brett Sutter-Hegg said. "People look at the points we're putting up. There are a lot of them on the scoreboard. But the scoreboard also shows we aren't giving up a lot of points.''

A big reason for the point differential is the turnover differential.

Thompson is a plus-34 in turnover differential. The Tommies have lost the football twice on interceptions and four times on fumbles. Defensively, Thompson has 40 takeaways, recovering 17 fumbles—eight by Calen Schwabe—and getting 23 interceptions, led by brothers Calen Schwabe (nine) and Cadyn Schwabe (six).

"We have a lot of guys who have started two or more years on defense,'' Thompson coach Brady Schwab said. "With that experience, everybody knows where to be. They've done a good job of communicating and executing.

"That (plus-34) is a combination of things. Our guys do a good job of getting to the ball. We want to be a physical team. And all the guys in the secondary are good athletes. They do a good job in coverage.''

Calen Schwabe said the turnovers aren't just a case of luck. Practices include drills to not just defend, but to take away the football.

"Our coaches really preach winning the turnover battle,'' Schwabe said. "Any chance we get, we're trying to force fumbles or making interceptions to get our offense back on the field.

"Defense is a key part of our team, running around, making plays and creating havoc.''

Schwab said the Tommies chart what they do with possessions after turnovers. Approximately two-thirds of those possessions have been converted into points by Thompson.

"If you get a turnover, you get momentum,'' said Sutter-Hegg, who leads the team in sacks (4.5) and shares the lead for tackles for losses with Jacob Thomsen, each with 10. "If you score off that turnover, you're building that momentum.''

Thompson at Bismarck Shiloh Christian

2 p.m. Saturday

Thompson

Coach: Brady Schwab.

Record: 10-0, Region 2 No. 1 seed.

Offensive average: 51.5 ppg.

Defensive average: 9.5 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Adam Diedrich 148-1,430, Calen Schwabe 53-766, Cole Sorby 31-398, Nicholas Reck 47-346.

Passing leader: Calen Schwabe 68-95-2, 975 yards, 14 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Cadyn Schwabe 23-415, Sorby 9-183, Collin Grotte 13-176, Marcus Hughes 12-156.

Shiloh Christian

Coach: Funnon Barker.

Record: 10-0, Region 3 No. 1 seed.

Offensive average: 39.4 ppg.

Defensive average: 14.3 ppg.

Rushing leaders: Canaan Fagerland 127-1,193, Cody Griess 69-667, Trevor Mehlhoff 74-447.

Passing leader: Nick Pfaff 50-86, 1,092 yards, 17 TDs.

Receiving leaders: Fagerland 12-358, Mehlhoff 15-226, Griess 12-188, Bartholomew Ogbu 7-182, Jonas Mitzel 4-145.