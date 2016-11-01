Search
    Cubs win big to force Game 7 in World Series

    By Sports Xchange Today at 10:53 p.m.
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) hits an infield single against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports1 / 5
    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (middle) is relieved by manager Joe Maddon in the 6th inning against the Cleveland Indians in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Photo by David Richard-USA TODAY Sports2 / 5
    Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (not pictured) in the fourth inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports3 / 5
    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (right) celebrates with third base coach Gary Jones (1) after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the 9th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Monday night. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports4 / 5
    Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell celebrates with player Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Photo by David Richard-USA TODAY Sports5 / 5

    CLEVELAND—The Chicago Cubs set up a winner-take-all Game Seven of the World Series by crushing the Cleveland Indians 9-3 on Tuesday to level Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship.

    Facing elimination, reigning Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta won his second game of the series, backed by 22-year-old shortstop Addison Russell, who smashed a grand slam on his way to logging a World Series record-tying six runs batted in.

    Kris Bryant, who had four hits, and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago, who erupted for 13 hits off six Indians pitchers.

    The victory kept alive the Cubs' quest of winning their first Fall Classic title in 108 years, and for the second time in as many games Chicago put on hold Cleveland's celebration of a first World Series crown since 1948.

    The deciding Game Seven will be played in Cleveland on Wednesday with the Indians starting ace Corey Kluber, winner of two games already this series, against Chicago's Kyle Hendricks, the National League ERA leader

