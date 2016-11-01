Buffalo gets game-winner from Larsson, beats Wild 2-1

That ended a two-game homestand for the Wild, who won't play in St. Paul again until Nov. 15

Though the Wild controlled the pace for parts of the night after a slow start, they couldn't solve Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner, who was outstanding and finished with 27 saves.

Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly gave his team an early lead in the first period with a tap-in goal near the crease. Jonas Brodin, who struggled mightily from his blue-line spot for most of the first period, had a costly turnover that left goaltender Devan Dubnyk susceptible to O'Reilly in front. Aside from putting the Wild in a hole, that goal also ended Dubnyk's franchise-best shutout streak at 183 minutes, 16 seconds.

It wasn't only Brodin who stunk in the opening 20 minutes, though. After looking locked in over the last few games, the Wild came out sleepy in the first period, turning pucks over regularly and losing one-on-one battles like it was their job.

That changed in the second period with most of the energy—at least initially—coming from the top line of Eric Staal centering Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle. That trio had a handful of chances early in the period, and even though it looked almost averse to shooting on a couple of odd-man rushes, the rest of the Wild seemed to feed off of the line's energy.

Mikko Koivu's line started to buzz later in the period with wingers Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville flying around the ice. That line drew a slashing penalty, and the Wild capitalized on the power play.

Granlund scored his second goal in as many games to tie the score after Pominville feathered a pass to Staal, who swiftly fired a backhanded shot on net. Lehner stopped the initial shot from Staal, and there wasn't much he could do with Granlund streaking in from the left side to house the rebound.

In the third period, with the Wild controlling the pace, defenseman Nate Prosser got caught pinching up in the neutral zone, which sprang Brian Gionta and Larsson the other way. Gionta fired a pass to Larsson on the breakout and Larsson helped the Sabres regain the lead by managing to tip it home past Dubnyk.

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2: Jay Beagle scored with 30 seconds to play to give visiting Washington the win. Braden Holtby finished with 43 saves for the Capitals.

Chicago 5, Calgary 1: Former UND standout Nick Schmaltz picked up an assist as Chicago took the home win. Schmaltz has a goal and an assist on the season.

Boston 2, Florida 1: Goalie Tuukka Rask remained undefeated as the Boston Bruins held off the Florida Panthers.

Rask, who made 32 saves, is 5-0-0 this season, allowing just six goals. Boston's three backup goalies are a combined 0-4-0 this season, allowing a total of 18 goals.

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 0: At some point this season, the New York Rangers will fall off their average of four goals per game and they won't find themselves demolishing the NHL's best teams on a regular basis.For now, however, that's exactly what they're doing.

Ottawa 2, Carolina 1: Center Kyle Turris scored with 1:51 left in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.Turris took a pass from defenseman Erik Karlsson and rifled a shot past Carolina goalie Cam Ward from the left wing faceoff circle.

Columbus 3, Dallas 2: Defenseman Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended the Dallas Stars' losing streak to three games. Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was solid in net, stopping 36 of 38 shots on goal.

Toronto 3, Edmonton 2: Toronto defeated Edmonton in overtime on Tuesday at the Air Canada Centre in front of a crowd of 19,687 to end a two-game losing skid.