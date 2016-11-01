TUESDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

The sophomore scored points in each of his first five games of the season in leading the Fighting Hawks to a 5-2-0 start.

He totaled 12 points in seven October games. That leads the NCHC and is tied for third nationally.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UND player earns

Big Sky honor

UND sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Swenson is an all-Big Sky Conference second-team selection, the league announced Tuesday.

The Chaska, Minn., native finished the regular-season tied for second in the Big Sky with 85 total saves, and led the Big Sky in conference-only games with 84 saves. She also recorded a .785 save percentage in conference games, ranking third among the league's goalkeepers.

The honor is the first time a UND player has been named to either the all-Big Sky first or second team.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Shaw, Stanley

earn honors

UND senior goalie Lexie Shaw and freshman defenseman Abbey Stanley were named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's defensive player of the week and rookie of the week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.

In net for UND, Shaw made 47 of 49 saves over the weekend to help UND sweep No. 10 Bemidji State.

On the blue line, Stanley finished the weekend with a career-high three points, which also tied for the team-high over the weekend. She scored one goal and recorded one assist in the 5-2 win over the Beavers. Stanley then followed up her career-best performance with an assist on the game-winning goal on Saturday to help UND sweep the No. 10 Beavers.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fargo North 3, Central 0

FARGO—Fargo North defeated Grand Forks Central 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 on Tuesday night.

Maddi Holm totaled 26 assists and Kaia Hudson built up 23 digs for the Spartans, while Heather Barth was both the assists and dig leader (six and eight, respectively) for the Knights.

The Knights dropped to 0-20 in the East Region and 4-29 overall.

Central will face Fargo North again Friday in a play-in game of the East Region tournament.

Red River 3, West Fargo 2

WEST FARGO—Grand Forks Red River edged West Fargo on Tuesday evening, winning 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10.

Maggie Steffen led Red River with 17 kills and two aces while Lexi Robson added two kills, three aces, 39 assists and 14 digs.

Darian Chwialkowski led the Packers with 16 kills while Tiana Pfaff added 14 kills.

Red River will host a first-round East Region game next week.