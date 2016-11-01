Dieng passes on free agency, extends with Wolves

Financially speaking, he probably should have. Instead, he put his pen to paper, linking himself to the Timberwolves' promising young core in the process.

Dieng signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $64 million on Monday night. That's not chump change, but in a league with an ever-ballooning salary cap, it's logical to think Dieng could have netted more on the open market next summer.

Two other big men, Oklahoma City's Steven Adams and Utah's Rudy Gobert, reportedly signed four-year deals potentially worth $100 million-plus on Monday.

That didn't matter to Dieng, who bought a house in Minnesota this summer and likes playing for the Timberwolves. His roots are planted; this is where he wanted to be.

"If I go to a different team am I going to be happy? I don't know," Dieng said. "But I feel comfortable with my guys here. I feel comfortable with the team. So I might as well take the money. To me, after over $10 million, you can do whatever you want."

Not for extravagant personal expenditures, either. Dieng has committed time and resources to improving the lives of many in his native Senegal and the continent of Africa as a whole through the Gorgui Dieng Project.

The new contract money only figures to aid those efforts. It's not what you make, Dieng said, "But what can you do with it?"

"I'm sure a lot of people make more money than I did before, and they didn't pick to do the right thing with it," he said. "But I always want to help. I'm going to keep helping and do the best I can with my ability to help people and try to get people's lives better."

Wolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau lauded Dieng as a tough, intelligent player who can pass, shoot, guard multiple positions and complement Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt.

"He embodies all the things that we're looking for," Thibodeau said. "But also who he is as a person, his character, his intelligence, his drive. I think those things are important."

Dieng told Thibodeau on Monday that he didn't care if the deal got done this week or next summer. As long as he was playing basketball, Dieng was happy. With one stipulation.

"One thing always missing was winning," Dieng said. "I guess we need to find a way to win. I know we young, we young, it's good. I told that to my teammates, but that's got to stop. This is my fourth year, and it's (Andrew Wiggins') third year and right now we all need to focus on winning and not think about the money and stuff. If you win, everything is going to come nicely along."

Dieng likely helped Minnesota's plans by signing for no more than a fair price. The extra cap space could help the Timberwolves keep the whole band together as Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely require lucrative contracts in the coming years.

"My thing personally was like, if I wanted to be here, it's always sacrifices," Dieng said. "They're all going to do the same and be honest with their teammates and the people here. Because, at the end of the day, it's not all about the money."

Teammate Tyus Jones joked that dinner is on Dieng moving forward, but Dieng said that won't be the case.

"Let's just keep using Glen's credit card," Dieng said in reference to Wolves owner Glen Taylor. "Let's just keep using Glen's credit card and we're going to be fine."

