    Bears leading Vikings at half 13-3

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:20 p.m.
    Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field on Monday night. Howard scored the only touchdown in the first half. Photo by Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports1 / 2
    Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field on Monday night. Photo by Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports2 / 2

    CHICAGO— The Minnesota Vikings who once looked unbeatable were suffering again on Monday night, trailing Chicago 13-3 at halftime.

    Jordan Howard was the star for the Bears scoring the lone touchdown of the half on a two-yard run midway through the second quarter , and helping to set up two field goals for Chicago with a 69-yard run in the first quarter that set up a 30-yard Connor Barth field goal and then catching a 34-yard pass in the second quarter setting up a 28-yard field goal by Barth.

    Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was back for the Bears after suffering an injury and led the team on the scoring drives.

    The Vikings drove the ball down just before the half, thanks in part to a 15-yard penalty on the Bears and were at the 3 yard line, but couldn't punch the ball in as Matt Asiata was stopped twice.

    Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked on third and goal and the Vikings had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Blair Walsh with 30 seconds to go in the half to get on the scoreboard.

    The Vikings are leading the NFC North with a 5-1 record while the Bears are in the basement with a 1-6 record.

