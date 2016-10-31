EGF Senior High runners qualify for state meet

The meet will be Saturday in Northfield. Nowacki, who finished 40th at the 2015 Section 8A meet, earned a state berth by finishing 12th at Friday's Section 8A meet. Garrett advances to state after finishing 12th in the section meet, an improvement of three spots from last season.

"I watched them running over the summer, how they came into the season looking pretty solid,'' Green Wave coach Kristy Aune said. "As the season has continued, it became pretty evident that they would have a chance of getting to state.''

Nowacki was the second-fastest freshman at the 8A meet. Six seniors and two juniors placed ahead of him. Garrett was the fastest eighth-grader at the section meet.

"I don't think you see that (jump in places) Cole made very often,'' Aune said. "It's all about Cole's work ethic. He's pushed himself.

"Marin isn't afraid of work, either. She pushes herself. She's young and has fun with it. But she was a little nervous on Friday.''

Nowacki is the first boys state qualifier in Aune's 10 seasons as Green Wave coach. Garrett is the second girl to advance to state in that time.

"I would hope they can be in the top one-third at state,'' Aune said. "There will be a lot of people running there with good times. It will be a great experience for our kids.''

Central faces play-in

Grand Forks Central is still looking to improve its offense heading into the East Region volleyball tournament. The Knights (0-19 region, 4-25) are the No. 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Fargo North in a play-in match Friday to qualify for the quarterfinals.

"If we had an answer (to generating more offense), we wouldn't still be struggling,'' Central coach Katie Arthur said. "We've tried different lineups, different rotations, different warm-ups.

"We've been scrappy. The effort is there day in and day out. Our biggest problem is putting the ball down. We don't have height or a go-to hitter. We have to keep playing good defense, make smart choices and think outside the box, running our offense eight feet off the net rather than on the net.''

Central may be without Korri Gust, who was injured in the Knights' last match.

GF without standout

Grand Forks goes into the girls swimming postseason without Central's Lexi Ljunggren, who will miss the remainder of the season after a training rules violation.

"It's disappointing. But it happens,'' Grand Forks coach Bryan Walls said. "She made a mistake. The team has come together to support her.''

The Grand Forks teams will compete at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday afternoon at Fargo Davies. Grand Forks' top title contenders figure to be Red River's Jordyn Danielson (500 freestyle) and Liddy Ohe (100 backstroke).

"Jordyn was second in the 500 at state last year,'' Walls said. "She's shown she can fit into that (contender status). She's stepped up her game lately. Liddy could be up there, too.''

Other potential high GF placers are Central's Ellie Pulkrabek, Hanna Nilles, Zoie Frattin and Abbie Hoffman and Red River's Lauryn MacLeod.